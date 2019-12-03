Helvetia Environnement Signs Technology Subscription Agreement With Rubicon to Help Lead Innovation in the Swiss Waste Management Industry

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia and Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a technology company that provides cloud-based waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, and Helvetia Environnement, Switzerland’s waste management market leader, today announced that they have signed an agreement to bring more efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the waste and recycling industry nationwide.



Helvetia Environnement oversees the collection, management, and recycling of waste. As part of its circular economy mandate, the company also generates energy from waste. The Swiss leader is committed to providing sustainable solutions to its network of roughly 500 public sectors and 15,000 private sector clients. The new partnership agreement will allow Helvetia Environnement to use Rubicon’s platform of both in-vehicle and fleet management dashboard technology in order to help uncover cost savings, divert waste, and improve operations through data analytics.

“Helvetia Environnement is committed to bringing innovative sustainability solutions and best in class technology to its growing customer base,” said Vincent Chapel, CEO at Helvetia Environnement. “We are excited to see Rubicon’s technology allow us to digitize our logistics and administrative processes for our key account customers.”

“Helvetia Environnement is the most forward-thinking environmental company in Switzerland; we are excited to deploy Rubicon’s technology with such a sophisticated company,” said Renaud de Viel Castel, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion at Rubicon. “Partnering with Helvetia through our SaaS solution will allow us to accompany Helvetia Environnement on their path to growth.”

Rubicon is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019. Stay up to date on all of Rubicon news and information at http://www.rubiconglobal.com , or follow Rubicon on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Helvetia Environnement is a Swiss group of companies offering a global solution to communities, public and private companies and private households in the field of waste management. Their network is comprised of 13 recycling plants, 9 collection facilities, 1 biofuel complex, 1 organic waste treatment facility and 1 plant focusing on special/hazardous waste.

Stay up to date on all of Helvetia Environnement news and information http://www.helvetia-environnement.ch or follow Helvetia Environnement on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .





Rubicon Charles Zinkowski, Director of Communications charles.zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com 678-906-2689 Helvetia Environnement Mike Sebaut Manager of Communications M.Sebaut@helvetia-environnement.ch +41-22-306-49-10

Helvetia and Rubicon From left to right: Renaud de Viel Castel, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion at Rubicon, and Vincent Chapel, CEO at Helvetia Environnement, sign the new agreement. [Photo Courtesy of Rubicon]



