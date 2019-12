NYSE: EB Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Eventbrite, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB).



Investors, who purchased shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 15, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Eventbrite over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected, that, as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected, that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On October 11, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.



Those who purchased Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

