Worldwide Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Insights: 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Asia-Pacific Will Remain the Largest Market and Witness the Highest Growth

The global recycled carbon fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2024.



This report includes:

Market size estimates: recycled carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

recycled carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: recycled carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end-use industry type, and product type in terms of value and volume shipment.

recycled carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end-use industry type, and product type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: recycled carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

recycled carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of recycled carbon fiber in the recycled carbon fiber market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of recycled carbon fiber in the recycled carbon fiber market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of recycled carbon fiber in the recycled carbon fiber market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of recycled carbon fiber in the recycled carbon fiber market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the recycled carbon fiber market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, aerospace, consumer electronics, and sporting goods industries. The major drivers for this market are regulations for reuse & recyclability of materials and the cost advantage of recycled carbon fiber compared to virgin carbon fiber.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the recycled carbon fiber industry, include the development of various processes and methods to reduce energy consumption and cost during the recycling process.



The analyst forecasts that non-woven mats will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for low cost, recycled carbon fiber in structural applications.



Within the recycled carbon fiber market, transportation will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective materials.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high-performance materials at a relatively lower cost in transportation, aerospace, sporting goods, and consumer electronics applications.



ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd., SGL Group, CFK Valley Recycling, Vartega Inc., Procotex, Toray/Zoltek, and Karborek are among the major suppliers of recycled carbon fiber.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by End-Use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace

3.3.1.1: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market in Aerospace by Region

3.3.2.: Transportation

3.3.2.1: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market in Transportation by Region

3.3.3: Consumer Electronics

3.3.3.1: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Consumer Electronics by Region

3.3.4: Sporting Goods

3.3.4.1: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market in Sporting Goods by Region

3.3.5: Others

3.3.5.1: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market in Others by Region

3.4: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Non-Woven Mats

3.4.2: Chopped Carbon Fiber

3.4.3: Milled Carbon Fiber



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity & Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Region

6.1.4: Innovations in the Recycled Carbon Fiber Industry

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Capacity Expansion of the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd.

7.2: SGL Group

7.3: CFK Valley Recycling

7.4: Carbon Conversion Inc.

7.5: Vartega

7.6: Toray

7.7: Procotex

7.8: Karborek



