Agrify to Showcase Its Premium Indoor Grow Solutions at MJBizCon

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Agrify , a developer of premium indoor grow solutions, announced today they are an exhibitor and key sponsor of the 2019 MJBizCon conference being held in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Dec. 11-13. With over 35,000 in attendance, MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world, and at booth C2208 attendees will see Agrify’s suite of state-of-the-art products:



Vertical Farming Unit - VFUs are designed for maximum efﬁciency. Stacking the VFU units will exponentially increase your production output. The VFUs are capable of stacking three units tall, creating an impressive six total levels of canopy. This modular approach provides flexibility and is very capital efficient.

Commercial Grow Containers - Complete turnkey containers will get you growing quality cannabis or hemp rapidly. Our innovative containers will help you increase your productivity, improve workflow, achieve superior climate control and maximize quality.

Integrated Grow Racks - Our integrated grow racks integrate easily with Agrify’s horticultural LED lights and irrigation basin. This will help maximize production capability, reduce operating costs and increase overall revenue per square foot.

Horticultural Lighting - We have developed the highest-efﬁciency LED ﬁxtures with integrated control system, wiring, and monitoring for the cannabis and hemp marketplace.

Environmental Threat Solutions - Bluezone 420 is speciﬁcally engineered for grow facilities, fab facilities and dispensaries, killing powdery mildew, botrytis and other airborne contaminants. Enozo is aqueous ozone – one of the most powerful sanitizers on the planet, killing 99.9% of bacteria, and it is 3,000X faster than bleach.

Insights grow production software - Our cutting-edge grow room software platform provides complete, real-time control and monitoring of your facilities and grow conditions and provides insights into both the production and proﬁt optimization.

In addition, straight from Agrify’s R&D lab, Agrify will be allowing MJBizCon attendees to get a glimpse of its revolutionary Advance Grow Box – a state-of-the-art, compact indoor grow box designed for home consumer use.

About Agrify

Agrify is a rapidly growing developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis and hemp marketplace. Our comprehensive grow solutions have been developed with one mission in mind: to assist our valued customers in producing the highest quality product possible with consistency and superior yields. Agrify is a non-plant-touching company; to learn more, check us out at www.agrify.com .

Visit Agrify at booth C2208. Watch video here https://bit.ly/2DKy11r .

Media Contact

Jarrod Holland

jarrod@fireworksbydesign.com

910-431-3322

Company Contact

Caitlin Moakley

caitlin.moakley@agrify.com

617-404-1164

Wire Service Contact

CannabisNewsWire

303 S. Broadway, Suite 317

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 498-7722



