TILT Holdings’ Jupiter Research Together with Convectium Launching Proprietary Pre-Rack Solutions

Jupiter’s exclusive pre-rack solution is now combined with Convectium’s fully automated filling and capping system

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced today that its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”) and Convectium Jacksam Corporation (OTCQB: JKSM) (“Convectium”), an automation solutions company providing machines and equipment to legalized and licensed CBD and THC companies, have signed a memorandum of understanding to create an exclusive proprietary cartridge and POD pre-racking solution, allowing producers and extractors to scale to meet rapidly increasing demand.



Jupiter is a leading inhalation technology company, now exclusively providing CCELL® pre-rack cartridges, disposables and PODS for use with Convectium filling and capping equipment. Automation allows concentrate producers to scale quickly and profitably while reducing costs, risk and waste. Jupiter and Convectium’s pre-rack solution helps businesses compete effectively in cannabis and CBD extracts, a crucial segment of the rapidly growing industry in the United States.

“Existing competitors don’t offer pre-racked inhalation devices or the breadth, speed and cost advantages of Convectium’s fully automated solution. We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation with them to bring newer and more efficient tools to the cannabis industry through this relationship,” said Mark Scatterday, interim CEO of TILT. “CCELL® and Jupiter continue to be the leading technology in the cannabis and CBD space, now with a scalable pre-rack solution to meet our customers' rapidly increasing demand.”

The Ultimate Automation Solution includes pre-racked Jupiter CCell® cartridge trays and Convectium’s filling and capping machines, allowing cannabis and CBD producers and extractors to save time and money through automatic filling and capping.

“Automation is the rocket fuel to propel next-gen cannabis and CBD brands to stratospheric levels,” said Convectium CEO Mark Adams. “The legal cannabis industry is wide open for disruption and the future will be built on ground-breaking opportunities like this that deliver new solutions for scale, reliability, speed, and profitability.”

Cannabis and CBD oil producers and extractors can pre-order the pre-rack solution by contacting either Jupiter or Convectium.

About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution; and Baker, a CRM platform helping dispensaries grow their business. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 400 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Convectium

Convectium Jacksam Corporation (OTCQB: JKSM) designs, manufactures and sells automation equipment for cannabis and CBD oil producers. Offering the only UL certified filling and capping machines specifically designed for the cannabis industry, Convectium machines work with nearly any commercially available cartridge, POD, vape or other inhalation device. As a first mover in large-scale post-extraction technology, Convectium holds numerous global patents and serves the most prestigious cannabis and CBD companies in the world. For more information, visit https://get.convectium.com/ .

Contact Information:

Joel Milton

SVP of Business Development

Phone: (303) 872-7255

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

tiltholdings@cmwmedia.com

Convectium Contact:

Mark Adams, CEO

(617) 877-6740

mark@convectium.com

