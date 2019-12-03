Scientus Pharma to Present at the First Annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydRx Farms Ltd. (o/a Scientus Pharma) (“Scientus” or the “Company”) announced today that management will present an update on the Company’s business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.scientuspharma.com and can also be accessed here .

About Scientus Pharma Inc.

Scientus Pharma Inc. conducts scientific research on cannabinoids with a focus on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid derivative products. Scientus Pharma is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations and also a Licensed Dealer under the Narcotics Control Act and its Regulations.

Scientus Pharma is one of a limited number of Licensed Producers in Canada authorized to conduct R&D and fully handle cannabinoid products with the ability to wholesale, buy, process and sell cannabinoid derivatives, from and to other Licensed Producers, as well as international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This new release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the Company’s management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information or statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements or information speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corporate

Har Grover

Chairman and CEO

1-844-493-7922

hgrover@scientuspharma.com

Investors & Media

Stephen Kilmer

1-647-872-4849

skilmer@scientuspharma.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.