Widen Named a “Strong Performer” by Independent Research Firm in 2019 Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience Report

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen today announced that it was named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q4 2019. The report evaluated the 14 most significant digital asset management (DAM) vendors against 28 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.



“Widen's strengths include strong brand portal creation capabilities and solid overall platform usability,” said the report. “These are key capabilities that democratize the DAM solution beyond traditional power users or creatives and make it a more meaningful system for business users.”

Forrester also cited Widen’s “good workflow capabilities” and noted that Widen’s “DAM-manager-as-a-service” offering is unique. According to Forrester, “Customer references noted that the UI was ‘great and intuitive.’” In addition to earning the highest possible score in the usability and user interface criterion, Widen scored the highest possible ranking in the delivery model criterion.

Widen believes that it has advanced its DAM offering by:

Introducing a Strategic Consulting team to assist with marketing technology strategy design, change management, and process improvement.

Partnering with WNDYR to simplify martech integrations with more than 40 platforms.

Most recently, introducing design services to help customers optimize site functionality and create on-brand assets.

“Widen believes the best DAM system is the one that people enjoy using and find indispensable to their daily work. Democratizing DAM is the way we help customers create powerful, consistent experiences in any channel, for any audience,” said Jake Athey, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Widen. “We’re deeply grateful to the Widen community for sharing its feedback with Forrester. In our view, you helped us to become a Strong Performer in this evaluation.”

For more information, access a complimentary copy of the report here: The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019 .



About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 500,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to connect with target audiences through the use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit http://www.widen.com .

