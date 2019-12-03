Acuity Brands Announces Strategic Partnership with CIRCADIAN ZircLight, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with CIRCADIAN ZircLight, Inc . This business partnership includes licensing of CIRCADIAN ZircLight intellectual property, and a collaboration intended to accelerate commercialization within North America of CIRCADIAN’s Zirc™ branded technology through Acuity Brands’ portfolio of indoor luminaires.

Over the past five years, CIRCADIAN ZircLight has created evidence-based specifications for workplace lighting and developed specialized Zirc™ LED chips, light engines, control systems and luminaires to address the need for circadian lighting. This partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation that advances the value proposition of lighting designed to enhance human productivity, alertness and health.

“Circadian lighting supports the natural circadian rhythms of human beings,” said Rick Earlywine, Acuity Brands Lighting Senior Vice President, Architectural Lighting Solutions. “Our bodies are tuned to respond to the key circadian signal in natural light which is blue-rich during the day and depleted of blue after sunset. Yet, traditional lighting technologies, including LEDs, were developed to provide energy-efficient lighting with high enough light levels for humans to see well; circadian lighting considerations were not really in the mix. CIRCADIAN ZircLight is addressing this limitation by providing improvements through both patented LED technology and lighting controls to provide lighting that is more in tune with the blue-rich day and blue-depleted night signal of natural light.”

“Extensive research over the past fifteen years has shown that the spectrum, intensity and timing of light exposure can impact human health and well-being by either maintaining or disrupting circadian rhythms,” explained Dr. Martin Moore-Ede, CEO of CIRCADIAN ZircLight. “For example, not having enough daytime exposure to blue-rich light may impact one’s alertness and productivity. On the other hand, exposure to blue-rich light at night whether through electronics (TV, mobile phones) or through lighting can disrupt melatonin production, and impact one’s sleep quality. CIRCADIAN ZircLight addresses these issues through its patented Zirc™ LED technology that defines the circadian spectral characteristics of light and uses this information to provide dynamic lighting solutions that foster more productive and safer work during both day and night.

“As a market leader in lighting and building management solutions, we are very excited to be working with CIRCADIAN to commercialize circadian lighting technology to support our customers’ growing desire to use lighting that is designed to promote well-being,” added Earlywine.

About Circadian ZircLight

CIRCADIAN ZircLight is a member of the worldwide CIRCADIAN® group of companies, bringing health, productivity and safety solutions to the 24/7 business workplaces around the globe. Born out of breakthrough research on human circadian clocks at Harvard Medical School, CIRCADIAN has led in the transition of medical science breakthroughs including evidence-based circadian lighting into the 24/7 workplace. CIRCADIAN is unique in deeply understanding both the science, and the practical realities of 24/7 work.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

