Imagin Medical to Present at the First Annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today announced that management will present an update on the Company’s business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations.”

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on establishing a new standard of care in visualizing cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, will dramatically improve surgeons’ ability to visualize cancerous cells by producing higher-quality images more quickly compared with current methods. Based on advanced optics and light sensors, the i/Blue Imaging System employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology and offers easy-to-use viewing options for more accurate resection. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446



