SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yunji Inc. - YJ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Yunji and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In May 2019, Yunji completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which the Company sold 11 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $11 per share. On August 22, 2019, Yunji issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed that its total revenues had decreased significantly from the same period in the prior year, citing “primarily . . . a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise, which recognizes revenues on a gross basis, as the Company shifted part of merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, which recognizes revenues on a net basis.”

On this news, Yunji’s stock price fell $4.55 per share, or 42.92%, over the following four trading sessions, closing at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019. Since the IPO, Yunji’s ADS price has closed as low as $4.88 per share.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980



