Nozomi Networks Works with IBM to Secure Industrial Infrastructure

Team to address global demand for converged OT and IT security

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT security, today announced they are collaborating with IBM Security to answer growing demand for effective, integrated IT and OT cybersecurity services and solutions. IBM and Nozomi Networks will jointly offer industrial enterprises worldwide better access to converged network visibility, non-intrusive monitoring, continuous threat detection and intelligent OT threat hunting capabilities including:



A One Stop Solution for IT and OT Cybersecurity – IBM is providing customers with Nozomi Networks solutions as part of its IT/OT risk management portfolio. Today, more than a dozen customers spanning energy, oil and gas, manufacturing and transportation are using Nozomi Networks solutions made available through IBM, and more than 50 customers are currently engaged for Proof of Concept evaluation.



– IBM is providing customers with Nozomi Networks solutions as part of its IT/OT risk management portfolio. Today, more than a dozen customers spanning energy, oil and gas, manufacturing and transportation are using Nozomi Networks solutions made available through IBM, and more than 50 customers are currently engaged for Proof of Concept evaluation. Nozomi Networks on the IBM AppExchange – Nozomi Networks Guardian is among an elite lineup of advanced partner offerings certified by IBM and available via the IBM Security AppExchange.



– Nozomi Networks Guardian is among an elite lineup of advanced partner offerings certified by IBM and available via the IBM Security AppExchange. Enhanced Integration Between Guardian and IBM QRadar – The IBM-validated integration delivers advanced IT and OT security monitoring capabilities through one unified view. The solution caters to the advanced security requirements of energy, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, transportation, ports, smart buildings, smart cities and other OT environments.



– The IBM-validated integration delivers advanced IT and OT security monitoring capabilities through one unified view. The solution caters to the advanced security requirements of energy, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, transportation, ports, smart buildings, smart cities and other OT environments. Nozomi Networks Solutions Support IBM SOCs – With Guardian now running in IBM’s Global Security Operations Centers (SOCs), customers of IBM’s Managed Security Services (MSS) are supported with the best possible OT network visibility and monitoring.



– With Guardian now running in IBM’s Global Security Operations Centers (SOCs), customers of IBM’s Managed Security Services (MSS) are supported with the best possible OT network visibility and monitoring. Hands-On Experience with Nozomi Networks Solutions – Nozomi Networks’ latest solutions are showcased in IBM’s advanced CyberRange in Cambridge MA and its Dallas-based Industries Demonstration Center, providing customers an opportunity to see real-world use cases in action.



– Nozomi Networks’ latest solutions are showcased in IBM’s advanced CyberRange in Cambridge MA and its Dallas-based Industries Demonstration Center, providing customers an opportunity to see real-world use cases in action. Enhanced Security Services for IT/OT convergence – Nozomi Networks, together with IBM Security services, is providing best-in-class, value-added IT and OT Security Solutions. Today more than twenty IBM Security services engineers have been trained and certified on Nozomi Networks solutions.

Deep understanding of the complexities of operational networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the industry standard for threat detection and visibility for industrial control networks, and the leader in OT security. Today Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,400 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Customers include six of the world’s top 20 oil and gas operators, four of the top 10 electric utilities, four of the top mining operations and five of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

Respected globally for its lineup of enterprise security products and services, IBM Security offers a broad range of security products and services, security consulting and incident response. IBM’s QRadar SIEM solution delivers unified monitoring across MSS, regardless of the location of the QRadar platform. IBM's advanced analytics and targeted attack detection capabilities for the network and hosts include support for customer-deployed products, IBM products and strategic partner solutions. Threat intelligence and incident response services are available through IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS).

“Awareness of escalating threats and cyber risks to critical infrastructure and industrial operations remains top of mind for our clients,” said Chris McCurdy, Vice President Worldwide IBM Security. “Teaming with Nozomi Networks, our customers immediately gain market-leading OT network monitoring and threat detection technology that is fully integrated with key IBM Security services and platforms such as QRadar. This provides access to simple and fast tools for our customers to improve the visibility and cybersecurity of industrial networks through Nozomi Networks’ deep OT networking expertise.”

“IBM is trusted worldwide for its strong IT security offerings. We are thrilled to team with them to address the converging cybersecurity needs for IT and OT infrastructure,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “We’ve already worked together to deliver on a number of joint customer engagements including comprehensive managed security services and product engagements with a large North American manufacturer, a large Middle East utility and a top 5 global energy conglomerate. This expanded partnership accelerates our joint efforts to make OT infrastructure around the world more safe.”

Additional Resources

NNI Blog – Deep IBM Collaboration Delivers Unified IT and OT Cyber Security

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks in a converging world of IT and OT. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers network visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contact:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

