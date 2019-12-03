Qualia Announces Frank Abagnale as Keynote Speaker for Future of Real Estate Summit

Bestselling author and subject of Catch Me If You Can to discuss cybersecurity and fraud prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing technology company, today announced Frank Abagnale, cybersecurity expert and bestselling author and subject of Catch Me If You Can, as a keynote speaker for its inaugural Future of Real Estate (FORE) Summit . The summit will take place January 14-16, 2020 in Austin, Texas and will explore topics reshaping real estate transactions, including technology trends, digital mortgages, security best practices, consolidation and integrations, iBuyers and new business models, and attracting talent.



According to the FBI , Americans lost nearly $150 million to real estate scams in 2018, up 166% compared to 2017. Victims of real estate wire fraud include all parties involved in the transaction, such as title companies, law firms, real estate agents, buyers and sellers.

“With large amounts of money being exchanged and a confusing process with multiple parties involved, real estate transactions are a prime target for fraud,” said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. “There needs to be more conversation and awareness of the growing threat of mortgage closing scams and real estate wire fraud, and we’re honored to have renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, Frank Abagnale, bring this topic to the forefront at the Future of Real Estate Summit.”

Frank Abagnale is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, and secure documents. For over 40 years he has worked with, advised, and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world. Mr. Abagnale’s rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 50 years ago when he was known as one of the world’s most famous con men. His riveting story provided the inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent fast on his heels.

Mr. Abagnale has been associated with the FBI for over 40 years. He lectures extensively at the FBI Academy and for the field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is a faculty member at the National Advocacy Center (NAC) which is operated by the Department of Justice, Executive Office for United States Attorneys.

Other FORE Summit speakers include Joe Lonsdale, a founding partner at venture firm 8VC and previously a co-founder of Palantir, who will give the opening keynote; Ben Rubenstein, Founder and CEO of Opcity (now part of realtor.com); Marina Walsh, VP, Industry Analysis at MBA; Erica Meyer, Owner & Publisher at October Research; Clayton Collins, President & CEO at HousingWire; and others including Qualia executives.

For more information about the FORE Summit and to register, please visit www.qualia.com/summit . To read more about Frank Abagnale, please visit our blog at https://blog.qualia.com/fore-summit-frank-abagnale/ .

About Qualia

Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 220 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud . Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

