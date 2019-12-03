Lively Donating $100 to the Hearing Loss Association of America for Hearing Aids Sold on Giving Tuesday 2019

Donations Take Effect and Customers Also Receive $100 Off Their Purchase When Using the Coupon Code GIVE100GET100

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lively Hearing Corp., which offers premium hearing aids and remote audiology care for a fraction of the price of traditional outlets, today announced it will donate $100 to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) for each pair of hearing aids it sells on Giving Tuesday with code GIVE100GET100. Giving Tuesday is the global generosity movement created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good.

The initiative is a win-win for customers in need of hearing aids, as they will also receive $100 off their purchase of Lively hearing aids when they use the coupon code. Giving Tuesday 2019 takes place on Dec. 3, but the coupon and corresponding donation will be honored until Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

"One of the best gifts you can give someone is the opportunity to hear well. Hearing well allows people to stay connected with family and loved ones, and to live an active life," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of the HLAA. "We are thrilled to participate in Giving Tuesday, and along with partners like Lively, celebrate the difference we can make through generosity."

“The HLAA strives to give U.S. consumers with hearing loss the tools they need to lead more successful lives, and we couldn't think of a better organization to support this Giving Tuesday,” added Adam Karp, chief executive officer of Lively. “The group's mission is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss, which aligns perfectly with Lively's goals as well.”

The Lively Hearing Bundle provides a comprehensive and affordable hearing solution for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, including:

A pair of professionally programmed hearing aids from one of the world’s leading manufacturers.

Two years of included follow-up care via Lively’s remote network of professional audiologists.

The Lively mobile app, with which users can tweak their devices based on their environment (i.e. restaurant mode).

Two-year manufacturer's warranty and loss/damage protection.

A 100-day money-back guarantee.

About Lively

Lively offers the best way for people who need hearing aids to get high quality and affordable devices without traveling to brick-and-mortar offices. Lively’s hearing aids are FDA-approved Class B digital devices and come with the support of audiologists and medical advisors across the country. For more information on Lively and its premium hearing aids, visit ListenLively.com.

Contact:

Chris Powell

lively@bocacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.