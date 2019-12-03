Adam Fishman, Esq. to Join Barrel Energy Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) is pleased to announce that Adam Fishman, Esq. will join the company as Managing Director Israel and will focus on business opportunities in Israel, primarily for Military and Law Enforcement uses. Fishman holds dual U.S./Israeli citizenship. He was in-house counsel for United Airlines before immigrating to Israel in 2005, where he became V.P. of Legal Affairs and Director of Development for a corporate financial and technology consultancy. Mr. Fishman has developed significant relationships in Israeli hi-tech and innovation, security and governmental sectors. He has also served in professional leadership capacities with AIPAC and American Friends of Likud.



Barrel’s Chairman, Harpreet Sangha, stated, “We are delighted to have Adam join our team. His business acumen and vast array of connections will serve Barrel well and accelerate our international growth and development."

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC Markets: BRLL) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures in the Energy, Agriculture and Consumer Products Manufacturing and Marketing sectors.

www.barrelenergyinc.com

Contact:

Louis Silver, Director of Corporate Communications

lsilver35@verizon.net

+1-610-710-1303

Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, Barrel Energy Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, Barrel Energy, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.







