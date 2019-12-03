GIANT Food Stores Celebrates Giving Tuesday With $20,000 Donation

Company Marks Global Day of Giving by Volunteering and Awarding $5,000 to Four Nonprofit Partners Dedicated to Eliminating Hunger

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, GIANT Food Stores is donating a total of $20,000 to four local organizations across the company’s footprint. Stretching from Altoona, Pa. to the suburbs of Philadelphia and down to Virginia, GIANT joins the global movement designed to celebrate philanthropy and encourage social good.



“We are so inspired by the work these groups do and the impact they make in their neighborhoods as well as in the lives of those they serve,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president retail operations, GIANT Food Stores. “We firmly believe it’s our responsibility to be active participants when it comes to enhancing the communities we serve every day, but Giving Tuesday is the perfect time for us to do a little something extra for those who do so much throughout the year.”

This year, the following non-profits are each receiving $5,000 donations:

The Rachel Way Gluten & Dairy Free Food Pantry in Plymouth Meeting, PA – Founded in response to a direct need, Rachel Way helps feed the hungry who live with celiac and food allergies.

in Plymouth Meeting, PA – Founded in response to a direct need, Rachel Way helps feed the hungry who live with celiac and food allergies. Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley Food Pantry in Bethlehem, PA – The pantry provides emergency food services to individuals in the area. Clients receive a three-day supply of food including fresh fruits and vegetables.

Warren County Backpack Program in Front Royal, VA – Now in its 11th year, the program collects nonperishable items to send home with elementary and middle school students on weekends, with the goal of providing nutritious options that offer variety and are easy for children to prepare themselves while their parents are at work.

Mountain Lion BackPack Program in Altoona, PA – Serving 1,000 Altoona area elementary school children every week, the program equips students to be physically and mentally prepared to learn by providing them with backpacks of food every Friday to take home for the weekend for 32 weeks of the school year.

The donations will be presented by teams of GIANT and MARTIN’S associates, who will also spend the morning volunteering at each organization, assisting with tasks like restocking food pantries, organizing food, and preparing meal kits.

“We are thankful for the thoughtful support from companies like GIANT who care about the people in the communities they serve,” said Heather Gannon, Founder and CEO, The Rachel Way. “The Rachel Way is able to continue to provide needed food to clients with food allergies and celiac disease because of this generous donation.”

GIANT’S Giving Tuesday donation is the latest to take place during the holiday season. Last month, the company donated a total of 7,000 turkeys to 13 partner food banks located across its footprint just in time for Thanksgiving. GIANT also donated 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Team members also visited more than twenty local first responders, surprising them with holiday care packages in recognition of their year-round service to the community.

Established in 2012, Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on holiday and end-of-year giving. Charities, families, businesses, and community centers alike come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give back. For more information, visit www.givingtuesday.org .

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

