HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Future of Precision Medicine

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon at 12:00 pm ET on Friday, December 13th in Boston, Massachusetts.



The event will feature a presentation by Laura E. Benjamin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Oncologie, LTD, who will discuss the future of precision medicine and its potential to bring innovative new medicines to cancer patients globally. Oncologie and HTG are partnering on the development of biomarkers associated with Oncologie’s immuno-oncology pipeline. Laura E. Benjamin will be available at the conclusion of the event to answer any questions.

HTG's management team will also discuss the company’s Pharma partnership model and its focus on diagnostics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune as well as give an update on the company’s development plan to build a whole transcriptome RNASeq surrogate.

Laura E. Benjamin, Ph.D. received a B.A. in Biology from Barnard College, Columbia University in 1987, and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. In 1999, she started a tenure track faculty position in the Department of Pathology at Harvard Medical School. Both her postdoctoral work and academic research at Harvard focused on cellular and molecular mechanisms driving cancer, with a particular interest in the role of the microenvironment on cancer progression and response to targeted therapies. In 2009, she was recruited to be a VP in Oncology at the New York City site of Eli Lilly shortly after the ImClone acquisition where she led cancer discovery and translational discovery teams in New York and Indianapolis. After 7 years, she resigned to build the precision medicine company now called Oncologie.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com



