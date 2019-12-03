Ferrellgas Collecting Winter Clothing Items for Those in Need

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a company that serves the propane needs of homes, businesses, and farms across the country, Ferrellgas knows a thing or two about keeping America warm. This year Ferrellgas is once again asking its customers—and all the members of the thousands of communities it serves—to help spread even more warmth throughout the area this holiday season.



Giving Tuesday, celebrated each year on the Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving, encourages individuals, groups, and organizations to make a tangible and positive impact within their respective communities. With the backdrop of this global generosity initiative, hundreds of Ferrellgas offices across the country are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves as part of its Share The Warmth campaign. This program, which begins on this Giving Tuesday, December 3 and continues through January 10, aims to provide warm winter apparel to the less fortunate members of local communities.

Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the Ferrellgas offices throughout the country (more information at https://www.ferrellgas.com/locations/). At the end of the clothing drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to various local charities.

“Dropping off that coat you’ve had in the back of your closet or a new pair of mittens may seem like a small thing to do, but it can have a big impact in the lives of far too many people here in the United States,” said James E. Ferrell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. “For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected and provided to them.”

Local residents do not have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive. More information about the project can be found at www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.

Contact:

Scott Brockelmeyer, Media Relations – scottbrockelmeyer@ferrellgas.com, 913-661-1830



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.