Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

ASH presentation will include new preclinical data on rezafungin for prevention of Pneumocystis

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that it will present a poster at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which takes place Dec 7-10, 2019, in Orlando, Fl, and will deliver an oral presentation at the 39th Interdisciplinary Meeting on Anti-Infective Chemotherapy, which takes place Dec 16-17, 2019 in Paris.



The presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting will highlight new preclinical data supporting Cidara’s rezafungin program for the prevention of invasive fungal infections. The presentation at the Interdisciplinary Meeting on Anti-Infective Chemotherapy will provide an overview of Cidara’s rezafungin clinical development program for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections.

Poster Presentation at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting

Title: Rezafungin Prevention of Pneumocystis Pneumonia and Pneumocystis Reactivation Using Different Doses and Durations of Prophylaxis in a Mouse Model

Session: 721. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute Transplant Toxicities: Poster II

Presenter: Voon Ong, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 6:00-8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Oral Presentation at the 39th Interdisciplinary Meeting on Anti-Infective Chemotherapy

Title: Antifungals, What’s New in 2019?

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H.

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 4:45-6:15 p.m. CET

Location: Palais des Congrès de Paris, Salle 342

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. Cidara is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE). Cidara is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT) initially in Europe and Canada. In addition to its robust rezafungin clinical program, Cidara is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases. The Cloudbreak platform is designed to discover compounds that both directly kill pathogens and direct a patient’s immune system to attack and eliminate pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescipublicrelations.com



