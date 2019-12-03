Biotechnology World Markets, 2019 - Gene Therapy Technology has Opened New Avenues

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Biotechnology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Several significant developments have aided and accelerated the growth of markets in biotechnology, in the period of review. Notable recent advancements in biotechnology are CRISPR, Spheroids for drug development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using high content analysis platform and Luciferase based high-throughput screening assay. Such technologies assure the wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development, simplify the gene editing process making it cost-effective.



Companies operating in cell line market are investing huge amount in setting up manufacturing units with advanced state of art facility and expanded production facilities. At the same time, the genetic sequencing technology is advancing at a great pace especially in the healthcare sector in diagnosis of various cancers.



Gene therapy technology has opened new avenues which places emphasis on curing disease that do not have an effective therapeutic availability. Johnson & Johnson, together with the University of Pennsylvania, is developing a third-generation AAV-based gene therapy for Alzheimer's disease. The goal is to use AAV viral delivery to initiate the expression of therapeutic anti-Alzheimer's antibodies in the brain. Novartis launched Zolgensma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The research represents a novel way to get biologics into the brain to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. This is expected to pave way for further innovations in AAV-based gene therapy.



The sector continuously faces some challenges related to marketing, paying for innovation, pricing pressures from the government organizations.



Paying for development costs is always most critical part for the manufacturers. In 2019, gene therapies and many cell biology technologies are developed to address the needs of some important diseases and proven to be effective. However, this comes for a high cost. For example, Zolgensma, a viral vector based gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy costs around $5 million. It is important to figure out how to pay for the innovation which is quite challenging.



The pricing and paying for getting the products to market are important challenges. The innovation may take several years from clinical trial phase to get launched in the market. The investors may be disappointed if the company doesn't show expected profits and loses the hope while stock prices fall. This means that companies must carefully manage expectations and maintain balance.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Cancer Profiling and Pathways: Technologies and Global Markets (Report Code: BIO073C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Summary and Highlights

Cancer Profiling and Pathways

Introduction to Cancer Profiling Technologies

Biomarkers

Screening Tests

Early Detection and Diagnosis of Cancer

Pathway Profiling

Molecular Profiling

Cancer Profiling

Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling

Pathological Classification

Cancer Profiling: Future Goals

Chapter 3 Cell Harvesting Market (Report Code: BIO182A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Research Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Key Market Trends

Increased Healthcare Spending to Promote the Growth of the Market

Manual Cell Harvesting Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

North America Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

Emphasis on Innovations in 3D Cell Culture Technology

Key Recommendations

Shifting Focus toward Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Increased Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Market Growth

Emphasis on Emerging Economies

Bone Marrow is the Major Source of Stem Cells Used in Harvesting Procedures

Factors Restraining Market Growth

High Treatment and Research Costs

Market Breakdown by Type of Harvesting

Automated Cell Harvesting

Manual Cell Harvesting

Market Breakdown by End User

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Market Breakdown by Application

Bone Marrow

Adipose Tissue

Peripheral Blood

Umbilical Cord

Chapter 4 Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO149C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Intended Audience

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Exosome Definition and Nomenclature

Exosomes Biogenesis and Processing

Exosome Components

DNA in Exosomes

Proteins in Exosomes

RNA in Exosomes

Exosome Diagnostic Market

Exosome Therapeutic Market

Market Breakdown by End User

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 5 Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market (Report Code: BIO193A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies and Markets

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Applications of DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

DNA Read, Write and Edit Market Driving Forces

Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets

DNA Read, Write and Edit Applications

DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets by Region

Gene Editing Market

Industry Growth-Driving Forces

Chapter 6 Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets (Report Code: BIO045G)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Overview of Technology

Sequencing Markets

Sequencing Growth Driving Forces

Sequencing Applications

Sequencing Industry

Market Drivers

Chapter 7 Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market: A Research Outlook (Report Code: BIO191A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Introduction to Technology

Stem Cell Research Centers

Stem Cell Production

Customized Therapy

Market Dynamnis

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Breakdown by Product

Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Product

Therapeutic Products

Cell Therapies

Tissue Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cell Banking

Tools and Reagents

Chapter 8 Protein Expression: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO165A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Introduction to Technology

Market Definition

Protein Expression Market Overview

Introduction to Protein Expression Systems

Protein Synthesis Machinery

What is Protein Expression?

How Proteins Are Made?

Transcription and Translation

Perfusion Approaches and Supporting Practices (e.g., Continuous Bio Manufacturing and Digital and Model-based Controls)

Post-translational Modification

Cloning Technologies

Constitutive and Inducible Promoters Commonly Used in Recombinant Protein Expression Systems

Production of Recombinant Proteins

Comparison of Expression Systems

Problems Associated with the Production of Protein

Ongoing Clinical Trials for Protein Expression

Global Market for Protein Expression Systems by Type

Global Market for Protein Expression by Products and Services

Global Market for Protein Expression by Application

Global Market for Protein Expression by End User

Chapter 9 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA: Technologies and Global Markets (Report Code: BIO192A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Introduction to Technology

Gene Therapy

Plasmid Production

Description of Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restrictions

Opportunity

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vector

Market Breakdown by End User

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

CVD

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Region

