Biotechnology World Markets, 2019 - Gene Therapy Technology has Opened New Avenues
Several significant developments have aided and accelerated the growth of markets in biotechnology, in the period of review. Notable recent advancements in biotechnology are CRISPR, Spheroids for drug development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using high content analysis platform and Luciferase based high-throughput screening assay. Such technologies assure the wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development, simplify the gene editing process making it cost-effective.
Companies operating in cell line market are investing huge amount in setting up manufacturing units with advanced state of art facility and expanded production facilities. At the same time, the genetic sequencing technology is advancing at a great pace especially in the healthcare sector in diagnosis of various cancers.
Gene therapy technology has opened new avenues which places emphasis on curing disease that do not have an effective therapeutic availability. Johnson & Johnson, together with the University of Pennsylvania, is developing a third-generation AAV-based gene therapy for Alzheimer's disease. The goal is to use AAV viral delivery to initiate the expression of therapeutic anti-Alzheimer's antibodies in the brain. Novartis launched Zolgensma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The research represents a novel way to get biologics into the brain to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. This is expected to pave way for further innovations in AAV-based gene therapy.
The sector continuously faces some challenges related to marketing, paying for innovation, pricing pressures from the government organizations.
Paying for development costs is always most critical part for the manufacturers. In 2019, gene therapies and many cell biology technologies are developed to address the needs of some important diseases and proven to be effective. However, this comes for a high cost. For example, Zolgensma, a viral vector based gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy costs around $5 million. It is important to figure out how to pay for the innovation which is quite challenging.
The pricing and paying for getting the products to market are important challenges. The innovation may take several years from clinical trial phase to get launched in the market. The investors may be disappointed if the company doesn't show expected profits and loses the hope while stock prices fall. This means that companies must carefully manage expectations and maintain balance.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Cancer Profiling and Pathways: Technologies and Global Markets (Report Code: BIO073C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Summary and Highlights
- Cancer Profiling and Pathways
- Introduction to Cancer Profiling Technologies
- Biomarkers
- Screening Tests
- Early Detection and Diagnosis of Cancer
- Pathway Profiling
- Molecular Profiling
- Cancer Profiling
- Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling
- Pathological Classification
- Cancer Profiling: Future Goals
Chapter 3 Cell Harvesting Market (Report Code: BIO182A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Key Market Trends
- Increased Healthcare Spending to Promote the Growth of the Market
- Manual Cell Harvesting Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
- North America Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
- Emphasis on Innovations in 3D Cell Culture Technology
- Key Recommendations
- Shifting Focus toward Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Increased Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Market Growth
- Emphasis on Emerging Economies
- Bone Marrow is the Major Source of Stem Cells Used in Harvesting Procedures
- Factors Restraining Market Growth
- High Treatment and Research Costs
- Market Breakdown by Type of Harvesting
- Automated Cell Harvesting
- Manual Cell Harvesting
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Research Institutes
- Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Bone Marrow
- Adipose Tissue
- Peripheral Blood
- Umbilical Cord
Chapter 4 Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO149C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Exosome Definition and Nomenclature
- Exosomes Biogenesis and Processing
- Exosome Components
- DNA in Exosomes
- Proteins in Exosomes
- RNA in Exosomes
- Exosome Diagnostic Market
- Exosome Therapeutic Market
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 5 Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market (Report Code: BIO193A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographical Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies and Markets
- Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia
- Applications of DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Market Driving Forces
- Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Applications
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets by Region
- Gene Editing Market
- Industry Growth-Driving Forces
Chapter 6 Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets (Report Code: BIO045G)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Technology
- Sequencing Markets
- Sequencing Growth Driving Forces
- Sequencing Applications
- Sequencing Industry
- Market Drivers
Chapter 7 Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market: A Research Outlook (Report Code: BIO191A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Introduction to Technology
- Stem Cell Research Centers
- Stem Cell Production
- Customized Therapy
- Market Dynamnis
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Product
- Therapeutic Products
- Cell Therapies
- Tissue Engineering
- Gene Therapy
- Cell Banking
- Tools and Reagents
Chapter 8 Protein Expression: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO165A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Introduction to Technology
- Market Definition
- Protein Expression Market Overview
- Introduction to Protein Expression Systems
- Protein Synthesis Machinery
- What is Protein Expression?
- How Proteins Are Made?
- Transcription and Translation
- Perfusion Approaches and Supporting Practices (e.g., Continuous Bio Manufacturing and Digital and Model-based Controls)
- Post-translational Modification
- Cloning Technologies
- Constitutive and Inducible Promoters Commonly Used in Recombinant Protein Expression Systems
- Production of Recombinant Proteins
- Comparison of Expression Systems
- Problems Associated with the Production of Protein
- Ongoing Clinical Trials for Protein Expression
- Global Market for Protein Expression Systems by Type
- Global Market for Protein Expression by Products and Services
- Global Market for Protein Expression by Application
- Global Market for Protein Expression by End User
Chapter 9 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA: Technologies and Global Markets (Report Code: BIO192A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Introduction to Technology
- Gene Therapy
- Plasmid Production
- Description of Market Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restrictions
- Opportunity
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Plasmid DNA
- Viral Vector
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- CVD
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by Region
