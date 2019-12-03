Water-Soluble Polymers Market Forecasts to 2024, Including Profiles of Leading Players BASF, The Dow Chemical Co, DuPont, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai Co, and Kemira

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global water-soluble polymers market by origin, physical form, end-use industry and region.



The report discusses the application of different commercially-available water-soluble polymers to derive specific market estimates. The report includes a comparative study between conventional and emerging technology and the importance of technological advancements in the market.



The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global water-soluble polymers market. The report's patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically - namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global water-soluble polymers market is segmented based on type of origin, physical form and end-use industry.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Scope



A brief overview of the global water-soluble polymers market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments

Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications

Discussion of market dynamics, key developments, value chain analysis, and changing regulatory landscape that influence the demand of this emerging market

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., and Kemira Oyj

Market Insights



Future growth potential of the water-soluble polymers market depends on factors such rising applications of natural and mixed polymers in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, supportive environmental regulations, and water pricing trends. In addition, the growing demand for natural water-soluble polymers and polyacrylamide (synthetic) water-soluble polymers is projected to augment market growth during the forecast period. In different industries, casein, gelatin, pectin, guar gum and xanthan gum are used as natural water-soluble polymers.



Due to higher gelatinization and molecular weight, natural water-soluble polymers are used in consumer products like coatings and inks, paper, adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products. The demand for natural water-soluble polymers for these consumers is highest. Polyacrylamide base water-soluble polymers are effective in drag reduction performance in industries such as oil and gas and wastewater treatment due to their high molecular weight. Drag reduction efficiency is known to be closely associated with flow conditions and the rheological, physical and/or chemical characteristics of the polymers added.



A breakdown of product lifecycle for water-soluble polymers by geography shows an interesting trend. In the U.S. and Canada, the water-soluble polymers market has already reached its maturity phase due to the lack water treatment facilities expansion, decreased government spending and a saturation of industry level applications. On the other hand, the water-soluble polymers market in Mexico is in a growth phase due to rising demands for water treatment caused by increases in the price of clean water, supportive environmental regulations and the expansion of industrial water and wastewater treatment projects.



Emulsion water-soluble polymer producers find it tough to penetrate the North American market due to higher awareness among stakeholders and the dominance of powder and solution water-soluble polymers. In North America, food processing is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers. In Europe, market growth in France, Italy, Belgium and the U.K. looks unimpressive due to a slump in manufacturing sector, economic volatility and maturity of the water treatment chemicals sector.



Factors such as steady economic growth, growth in mining sectors and government investments in water treatment projects are expected to drive the growth of water-soluble polymers market in Germany and Scandinavia. Due to greater knowledge among stakeholders regarding water-soluble polymers and water treatment infrastructure and greater preference for natural water-soluble polymers, applications of synthetic and mixed water-soluble polymer is pretty low in the European market. In terms of volume, in Europe, manufacturing (including food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, water treatment, textile and paper, petroleum and mining industries) is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Statement by Key Opinion Leader

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Future Outlook and Expectations

Company Market Shares

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Origin

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Synthetic Water-Soluble Polymers

Natural Water-Soluble Polymers

Mixed Water-Soluble Polymers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Physical Form

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Emulsion

Powder

Solution

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Food Processing

Mining

Paper

Petroleum and Oil Field

Personal Care

Textile

Water Treatment

Other Industries

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

North America

Overview

Europe

Overview

Asia-Pacific

Overview

Rest of the World

Overview

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Polymer Materials

Introduction

Polyacrylamide and Copolymers

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Gelatin

Guar Gum and Derivatives

Others

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Review by Country

Important Patents on Water-Soluble Polymer Technologies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alamanda Polymers Inc.

Arkema France S.A.

Ashland Global Holding Inc.

BASF SE

Bastech. Llc

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Colorcon Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Drilling Specialty Co., Llc

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Gac Chemical Corp.

Gantrade Corp.

Kemira Oyj

Kuraray Group

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Noltex Llc

Rantec Corp.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)

SNF S.A.S.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

