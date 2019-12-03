Global Implosion Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2029 with Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex, NanoOpto Corp, NIL Technology, and SwissLitho Dominating the Competition
The report will evaluate the various technologies that are being developed or adapted from existing nanofabrication technologies, including:
- New technologies
- Implosion fabrication
- Surfactant-assisted multiphoton-induced reduction
- Spun-wrapped aligned nanofiber (SWAN) lithography
- Ion beam etching redeposition
- Laser scanning holographic lithography
- Proton beam nano-machining
- Others, as appropriate
- Modifications of existing technologies
- Nanoimprint lithography
- Others, as appropriate
The time frame for the analysis is the period from 2018 to 2029 to allow for the fact that many of the devices analyzed by the report are still in the research and development phase, but could reach the commercial market by 2029. The market values estimated or imputed for various segments represent the direct cost to the user or investor. These values are expressed in 2018 dollars, and no attempt has been made to adjust them for inflation.
The report includes:
- 46 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An overview of implosion manufacturing, a 3D enabled nanolithography technology for next generation materials
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a 10-year timeframe through 2029
- Description of key enabling technologies such as hydrogels and two-photon microscopy; and their applications with the greatest commercial potential
- Information on the industry's structure, market size and market dynamics that will impact the future growth
- A relevant patent analysis and number of U.S. patents issued for implosion fabrication-related developments
- Company profiles of the leading market participants within the nanotech industry, including Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex, NanoOpto Corp., NIL Technology ApS and SwissLitho AG
Most 3D nanofabrication technologies are still under development as of late 2019, making it difficult to project future sales. Therefore, this report focuses on the available market for these technologies, i.e., the revenue opportunity among customers who have a potential application and are capable of purchasing the product or service.
Nanoimprint lithography has by far the largest available market of any 3D nanofabrication technology from 2018 through 2029, but starting in 2024, the available market for ion beam etching redistribution and additive manufacturing should start to become significant. By 2029, the available market for two-photon polymerization and additive manufacturing is also expected to start growing rapidly.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Nanofabrication
- 3D Nanostructures
- History
- Technologies
- Implosion Fabrication
- Two-Photon Polymerization
- Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-Induced Reduction
- Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber (SWAN) Lithography
- Ion Beam Etching Redeposition
- Proton Beam Nano-Machining
- Nanoimprint Lithography
- Additive Manufacturing
- Laser-Based Particle Deposition
- Self-Assembly
- Positional Nanoassembly
- Nano-Kirigami
- Materials
- Carbon Allotropes
- Biohybrid Materials
- Hydrogels
- Ceramics
- Metals
- Polymers
- Silicon
- Potential Applications
- Nanolenses
- Nanoelectronics
- Nanorobots
- Metamaterials
- Nanophotonics and Plasmonics
- Nanosensors
- Labs-on-a-Chip and Labs-on-Fiber
- Nano-Energy Harvesting and Storage
- Nano-Medical Implants
- End-Users
- Research
- Healthcare
- Electrical/Electronic Equipment
- Communications
- Process Industry
- Energy/Environmental Protection
- Military/Public Safety
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Implosion Fabrication
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Market, 2018-2029
- Two-Photon Polymerization
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-Induced Reduction
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Market, 2018-2029
- Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber Lithography
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Ion Beam Etching Redeposition
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Proton Beam Nanomachining
- Technology
- Applications
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Nanoimprint Lithography
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Additive Manufacturing
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Self-Assembly
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
- Nano-Kirigami
- Technology
- Applications
- Available Market, 2018 - 2029
- Positional Nanoassembly
- Technology
- Applications and End-Users
- Projected Available Market, 2018-2029
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Summary
- Optics and Photonics
- Microelectronics and Information Technology
- Biochips and Nanosensors
- Medical Devices
- Light Emitting Diodes
- Miscellaneous Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Sector
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region and Country
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Technologies
- Nanoimprint Lithography
- Other Technologies
- Applications and End-Users
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Biochips and Nanosensors
- Memory Devices
- Photonic Crystals
- Tissue Scaffolds
- Geographical Markets
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Amo Gmbh
- EV Group
- IMS Chips
- Nano3D Biosciences
- Nanonex
- Nanoopto Corp.
- Nanoscale Systems Gmbh
- Nanoscribe Gmbh
- Nil Technology Aps
- Obducat Ab
- Sussmicrotec Se
- Swisslitho Ag
- Xjet
