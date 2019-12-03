Global Implosion Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2029 with Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex, NanoOpto Corp, NIL Technology, and SwissLitho Dominating the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implosion Manufacturing: Novel Nanotech Methods for Next Generation Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report will evaluate the various technologies that are being developed or adapted from existing nanofabrication technologies, including:

New technologies

Implosion fabrication

Surfactant-assisted multiphoton-induced reduction

Spun-wrapped aligned nanofiber (SWAN) lithography

Ion beam etching redeposition

Laser scanning holographic lithography

Proton beam nano-machining

Others, as appropriate

Modifications of existing technologies

Nanoimprint lithography

Others, as appropriate

The time frame for the analysis is the period from 2018 to 2029 to allow for the fact that many of the devices analyzed by the report are still in the research and development phase, but could reach the commercial market by 2029. The market values estimated or imputed for various segments represent the direct cost to the user or investor. These values are expressed in 2018 dollars, and no attempt has been made to adjust them for inflation.



The report includes:

46 data tables and 15 additional tables

An overview of implosion manufacturing, a 3D enabled nanolithography technology for next generation materials

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a 10-year timeframe through 2029

Description of key enabling technologies such as hydrogels and two-photon microscopy; and their applications with the greatest commercial potential

Information on the industry's structure, market size and market dynamics that will impact the future growth

A relevant patent analysis and number of U.S. patents issued for implosion fabrication-related developments

Company profiles of the leading market participants within the nanotech industry, including Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex, NanoOpto Corp., NIL Technology ApS and SwissLitho AG

Most 3D nanofabrication technologies are still under development as of late 2019, making it difficult to project future sales. Therefore, this report focuses on the available market for these technologies, i.e., the revenue opportunity among customers who have a potential application and are capable of purchasing the product or service.



Nanoimprint lithography has by far the largest available market of any 3D nanofabrication technology from 2018 through 2029, but starting in 2024, the available market for ion beam etching redistribution and additive manufacturing should start to become significant. By 2029, the available market for two-photon polymerization and additive manufacturing is also expected to start growing rapidly.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Nanofabrication

3D Nanostructures

History

Technologies

Implosion Fabrication

Two-Photon Polymerization

Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-Induced Reduction

Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber (SWAN) Lithography

Ion Beam Etching Redeposition

Proton Beam Nano-Machining

Nanoimprint Lithography

Additive Manufacturing

Laser-Based Particle Deposition

Self-Assembly

Positional Nanoassembly

Nano-Kirigami

Materials

Carbon Allotropes

Biohybrid Materials

Hydrogels

Ceramics

Metals

Polymers

Silicon

Potential Applications

Nanolenses

Nanoelectronics

Nanorobots

Metamaterials

Nanophotonics and Plasmonics

Nanosensors

Labs-on-a-Chip and Labs-on-Fiber

Nano-Energy Harvesting and Storage

Nano-Medical Implants

End-Users

Research

Healthcare

Electrical/Electronic Equipment

Communications

Process Industry

Energy/Environmental Protection

Military/Public Safety

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Implosion Fabrication

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Market, 2018-2029

Two-Photon Polymerization

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-Induced Reduction

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Market, 2018-2029

Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber Lithography

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Ion Beam Etching Redeposition

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Proton Beam Nanomachining

Technology

Applications

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Nanoimprint Lithography

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Additive Manufacturing

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Self-Assembly

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Nano-Kirigami

Technology

Applications

Available Market, 2018 - 2029

Positional Nanoassembly

Technology

Applications and End-Users

Projected Available Market, 2018-2029

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Summary

Optics and Photonics

Microelectronics and Information Technology

Biochips and Nanosensors

Medical Devices

Light Emitting Diodes

Miscellaneous Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Sector



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region and Country



Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Technologies

Nanoimprint Lithography

Other Technologies

Applications and End-Users

Light-Emitting Diodes

Biochips and Nanosensors

Memory Devices

Photonic Crystals

Tissue Scaffolds

Geographical Markets

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Amo Gmbh

EV Group

IMS Chips

Nano3D Biosciences

Nanonex

Nanoopto Corp.

Nanoscale Systems Gmbh

Nanoscribe Gmbh

Nil Technology Aps

Obducat Ab

Sussmicrotec Se

Swisslitho Ag

Xjet

