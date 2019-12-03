FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Transactions Expertise with the Appointment of Two Senior Managing Directors

/EIN News/ -- Yvonne Gyimah Brings Focus on Divestitures, Merger & Integration Strategy

John Stiffler Advises on Strategic Technology Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Yvonne Gyimah and John Stiffler as Senior Managing Directors, continuing the firm’s investment in end-to-end transactions expertise.

Ms. Gyimah, who is based in New York, is a member of the Merger Integration & Carve-outs practice and has more than 15 years of strategy and operations management consulting experience, serving corporate clients across various industries through the transaction lifecycle. Mr. Stiffler, with 35 years of transaction and IT transformation experience, leads transactions efforts in the firm’s Strategic IT practice. He is based in San Francisco and will advise both strategic and financial M&A sponsors, as well as Fortune 500 companies on key growth-oriented technology challenges.

“Corporates and private equity firms are continuing to seek opportunities to drive value and remain competitive in an environment that requires both speed and digital and technological capabilities,” said Carlyn Taylor , Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “We are excited to have Yvonne and John join our practice, as their talents and broad market experience deepen our transactions capabilities and advance our mission of helping clients unlock value across the deal spectrum and navigate complex transactions in industries undergoing disruption.”

Ms. Gyimah brings extensive experience in sell-side efforts covering deal strategy, management and implementation, leading operating model definition and assessments, buyer negotiations and preparation, managing transition planning, and Day 1 readiness planning, among others. She also has merger and integration expertise, including strategic change management and communication, synergy management, organizational design, integration planning and execution, and managing transformational strategic business initiatives. Ms. Gyimah joins FTI Consulting from EY.

“The platform at FTI Consulting offers me the perfect opportunity to work with both private equity and corporate clients on transformative transactions,” Ms. Gyimah said. “The investments that FTI Consulting continues to make in its transactions capabilities, combined with the firm’s industry expertise, will enable me to build on my experience and support organizations across the deal lifecycle.”

Mr. Stiffler focuses on IT strategy, business intelligence, technology-driven process reengineering, pre-transaction IT and operational diligence, post-transaction divestiture planning and execution, and post-transaction merger integration. He has significant experience as a consultant as well as in industry driving business change and value creation through the strategic use of technology. Mr. Stiffler joins FTI Consulting from West Monroe Partners.

“While many factors have an impact on whether an acquisition, divestiture or business transformation initiative is successful, it is impossible to ignore that technology is fundamentally the ‘platform’ upon which value creation is achieved,” Mr. Stiffler said. “Now more than ever, business leaders understand that technology is at the core of successful growth, yet organizations continue to struggle with how to best implement and leverage technology. More importantly, given how quickly the technology landscape is changing, business leaders face key technology investment choices that are often unclear. FTI Consulting’s diversified platform is uniquely positioned to help clients tackle these transaction or growth fueled technology challenges.”

The appointments of Ms. Gyimah and Mr. Stiffler are the latest additions that further enhance the end-to-end transactions capabilities at FTI Consulting. In August, FTI Consulting announced the appointments of Nancy Tseng as a Senior Managing Director and Gary Jacobs as a Managing Director . Ms. Tseng advises private equity firms and global Fortune 500 companies as they set strategic visions, establish new businesses, transform operations for profitable growth and convert deals into shareholder value. Mr. Jacobs focuses on the intersection of finance and strategic technology, helping organizations identify opportunities for efficiencies and the optimization of people, processes and technology.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

