World Healthcare Industry Review, 2019: Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics, Antihypertensives, Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, and More
With growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure and medical needs, the healthcare industry is expected to flourish in the future. The technological advancements and robust research and development in this space, is anticipated to boost this market in the coming years.
The healthcare industry is evolving in all its sub-domains such as medical devices, diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biotechnology. This report provides insights on emerging healthcare segments such as point of care diagnostics, antihypertensives and minimally invasive surgical devices.
Although, the healthcare industry is prospering, the companies are struggling in implementing effective ways to enter the market and sustain the competition, with thorough market knowledge.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets (HLC043F)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Defining POC Testing
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Major Findings
- POC Product Segments
- Blood Chemistry and Electrolytes
- Cardiac Marker
- Cholesterol Testing/Monitoring
- Drug and Alcohol Screening
- Glucose Testing and Monitoring
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Hemoglobin and Hemostasis
- Tumor Marker
- Urinalysis/Urine Chemistry
- Commonly Performed POC Tests
- Multiplex POCT (xPOCT)
- Significance of CLIA in the United States
- International Market Size
- Global Market Revenues
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAAM
- Presence of Manufacturers in the Worldwide Market
- Competitor Market Share
- Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing
- Blood Chemistry Parameters
- Electrolytes
- CLIA Quality Control Requirements for Blood Gas Analysis
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Cardiac Marker Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Cholesterol Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Glucose Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Hemoglobin/Hemostasis Testing
- Hematology and Hemostasis
- Hemostasis (Coagulation)
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Tumor Marker Testing
- Fecal and Gastric Occult Blood
- Bladder Tumor Antigen Test
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Urine Chemistry Testing
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Other POC Tests
- Vaginal pH Tests
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Tests
- Male Reproductive Tests
- Menopause
- Dry Eye
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
Chapter 3 The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices (HLC051H)
- Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Geographic Segments
- Application Segments
- Device and Equipment Segments
- End-User Segments
- Detailed Market Analysis
- Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Urological Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgical Procedures
- Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic surgery
- Market by Type of Device and Equipment
- Industry Structure
- Competition and Market Shares
- Monitoring/Visualization Equipment
- Robotics/Computer-Assisted Surgery
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Surgical Instruments
- Surgical Devices
- The Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments
- Technological Developments
- Demographic and Economic Trends
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
- Long-Term Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Equipment
Chapter 4 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration: Technologies and Global Markets (HLC101D)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Source of Information and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Report Summary
- Market Overview
- Progress and Promises for Tissue-Engineering Industry
- Body Parts That Can be Replaced by Tissue Engineering
- Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration
- Effects of Nanotechnology on Stem Cell Behavior for Tissue Regeneration
- Nanotechnology in Tissue Regeneration Applications
- Gene Therapies: The Future of Tissue Engineering
- Progress
- Prospects
- Stem Cell Technologies Boon to Tissue Engineering
- Market Breakdown by Segment
- Therapeutic Products
- Cell Therapy
- Tissue Vascularization
- Cell Culturing
- Small Molecules and Biologics
- Tissue Engineering
- Gene Therapy
- Market Breakdown by Material
- Synthetic Materials
- Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers
- Scaffolds: Medical Poly Lactic Acid
- Artificial Vascular Graft Materials
- Hydrogel Technology
- Biologically Derived Materials
- Collagen
- Xenogenic Tissue
- Genetically Engineered Materials
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Peripheral Vascular Disease Applications
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Orthopedics
- Bone Repair and Replacement
- Cartilage and Connective Tissue Damage
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Other European Countries
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Cartilage and Bone Tissue-Engineering Products
- Cardiovascular Disease Products
- Central Nervous System-Related Injuries and Diseases
Chapter 5 Antihypertensives: Global Markets to 2023 (HLC159A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Report Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- Hypertension
- Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis
- Classification
- Prevalence of Hypertension
- Antihypertensive Drugs
- Commonly Prescribed Antihypertensive Drugs
- Side Effects of Antihypertensive Drugs
- Contraindications of Major Antihypertensive Drugs
- Resistant Hypertension
- Market Breakdown by Drug Class
- Global Antihypertensive Drug Market
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Beta Blockers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Diuretics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Combination Drug
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Global Market for Antihypertensives by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets (HLC176C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Market Overview
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Radiotherapy
- Ionizing Radiation
- Non-ionizing Radiation
- Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy
- The Discovery Period: 1890s
- Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940
- Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996
- Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- European Union
- Investment Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Segmentation Overview
- Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy
- Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Segmentation by Production Method
- Segmentation by Technology
- Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application
- Geographic Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type
- Radiotherapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
- Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method
- Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)
- Working of Particle Accelerators
- Nuclear Reactors
- Radionuclide Generators
- Production of Radioisotopes Through Radionuclides
- Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology
- External Radiotherapy Market by Technology
- Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Tomotherapy
- Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
- Internal Radiotherapy by Technology
- Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
- Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy
- High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology
- Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters
- Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation
- Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation
- Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy
- Geographic Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Industry Structure
- Raw Material Procurement
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturing/Development Process
- Distributors
- End Users
- New Development and Current Situation
- Current Market Scenario
- Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies
Chapter 7 Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023 (HLC214A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Overview
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- The UK
- Brazil
- Other Countries - China, India and Spain
- Market Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis, by Treatment Intervention
- Pharmaceutical Drugs
- Medical Device Interventions-Dialysis
- Analysis of Medical Device Intervention, by Product
- Analysis of Medical Device Intervention/Dialysis Market, by End User
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- RoW
- Latin America
- Africa
- Middle East
Chapter 8 Hospital Supplies: Global Markets to 2023 (HLC220A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Market Definitions
- Hospital Supplies
- Disposable Hospital Supplies
- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
- Operating Room Equipment
- Patient Examination Devices
- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Syringes and Needles
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Disposable Hospital Supplies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Operating Room Equipment
- Operating Room Lights
- Operating Room Tables
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Syringes and Needles
- Syringe Alternatives
- Syringe Innovations
- Warnings Against Reusing Plastic Syringes
- Needlestick Safety
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Steam Bulk and Tabletop Sterilizers
- Ethylene Oxide Sterilizer
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Patient Examination Devices
- Thermometers
- Stethoscopes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Other Hospital Supplies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- United Kingdom
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 9 Blood Screening and Typing: Global Markets (HLC224A)
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Report Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Definition
- Blood Screening
- Blood Grouping and Typing
- Market Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis, by Technology
- Immunoassay
- Market Size and Forecast
- Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification
- Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Immunohematology (Blood Typing) Techniques
- Manual Typing Methods
- Automated Blood Typing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Microbial Techniques
- Blood Stream Infections
- Blood Cell Culture and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- BioMerieux's VITEK 2 System
- Becton, Dickinson and Company's BD Phoenix Identification and Susceptibility Testing System
- Market Size and Forecast
- Niche Emerging Technologies
- DNA Sequencing
- Microarray
- Market Size and Forecast
- Segment Analysis, by End User
- Reference Laboratories
- Standalone Blood Banks
- Hospitals
- Segment Analysis, by Blood Type
- Donor Blood
- Patient Blood
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis in the Nucleic Acid Test Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Immunoassay Tests Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Immunohematology Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Microbiology Segment
