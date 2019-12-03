Emerging Markets for Cryogenic Treatment, Worldwide, 2019 - Analysis by Material Type, Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for cryogenic treatment

Analysis of global cryogenic treatment market based on material type, application, and region

Details about emerging opportunities for metal and alloy manufacturers, and information on their product innovations

Cryogenic treatment is the process of cooling materials to cryogenic temperatures for changing the materials' structures so as to improve their performance, including wear resistance, hardness and service life. In physics, cryogenics is the production and behaviour of materials at very low temperatures, and cryogenic temperatures range widely from dry ice temperature (189K, or -84.15C) to liquid nitrogen temperature (77K, or-196.15C) or even below.



But the industry often uses the term cryogenic temperature for a temperature below -150C, and the temperatures used presently are generally below -185C, which can be easily reached with liquid nitrogen. Some cryogenic work is even being done with liquid helium at temperatures as cold as -268C.



Cryogenic treatment is used in many industrial products, including airplane and spacecraft components, automobile parts and accessories, molds and dies, electronics and electrical parts, plastic products and textile fibers. Through cryogenic treatment, the characteristics of the products, such as wear resistance and hardness, are improved, which ensures their safe and effective use in rugged environments and increases their service life, often by severalfold.



Compared to the benefits of increased service life and performance, the cost of the cryogenic treatment process is relatively small. The treated industrial products are often sold in a highly competitive marketplace, and the improvements help them outperform their competitors and gain market share.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets

Summary

Opportunities and Challenges

Market Forecast

Cryogenic Treatment Equipment and Services

Cryogenic Treatment Equipment

Cryogenic Treatment Services

Strategies for Cryogenic Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers

Cryogenic Treatment Market by Material

Metals and Alloys

Polymers

Other Materials

Cryogenic Treatment Market by End Use

Molds and Dies

Automobiles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Other Applications

Cryogenic Treatment Market by Region



Chapter 2 References



