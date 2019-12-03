Cass Information Systems and the University of Tennessee’s Global Supply Chain Institute Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Supply Chain Institute at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business is partnering with freight audit & payment provider Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) to support two of Cass’s well-known transportation indexes—the Cass Truckload Linehaul Index® and the Cass Intermodal Price Index®.



The indexes, followed by more than 8,000 subscribers, follow changes in American freight shipping costs. Since 2011, they have become valuable resources for shippers, carriers, and others interested in freight market dynamics.

In collaboration with Cass, UT’s Global Supply Chain Institute has created an enhanced calculation logic and methodology for both indexes. Dr. Alex Rodrigues, faculty at the Department of Supply Chain Management, will serve as the principle technical expert responsible for the enhanced architecture of both indexes. “This connection with industry allows us to translate academic research into meaningful outputs that can support strategic decisions and policy making.”

Shay Scott, executive director, Global Supply Chain Institute, added, “It’s in our DNA to partner with industry to advance the understanding and practice of supply chain management. This innovative partnership with Cass helps us do that.”

“This partnership reinforces Cass’s commitment to providing meaningful and accurate freight market data,” said Mark Campbell, president of Cass’s Transportation Information Services division. “UT has an excellent reputation in the supply chain community and we look forward to working together.”

The data for these indexes, as well as the popular Cass Freight Index, is generated by Cass through its freight invoice payment activity for 350 large shippers.

About Cass Information Systems, Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $60 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $1.6 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®.

About The Global Supply Chain Institute

The Global Supply Chain Institute is the preeminent hub globally for supply chain research and talent development. With the largest assembly of corporate partners of any university-based supply chain management program, more than 1,200 students studying the subject, and the top-ranked faculty globally for supply chain research, UT’s GSCI is shaping the practice of SCM. Please visit http://gsci.utk.edu/ or email gsci@utk.edu for more information.

Tom Bertolino tbertolino@cassinfo.com 314-506-5932



