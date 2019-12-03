Natural Systems Utilities Expands Into South Bay, CA and Acquires Acqualogic/Kanso

/EIN News/ -- HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Systems Utilities (“NSU”) announced today the successful completion of the acquisition of the Acqualogic/Kanso (“Kanso”) water and wastewater operations and maintenance services. Kanso currently manages 28 on-site water and wastewater systems in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has a proven track record of providing safe and reliable operations services and has an outstanding reputation with its clients and regulatory agencies. NSU assumed all of Kanso’s operations and maintenance contracts and business operations.

NSU now operates over 270 on-site, community systems across 10 states, including the largest base of distributed reuse and natural treatment systems in the country. Kanso’s customers will benefit from NSU’s expertise and innovation in operations management and turnkey design-build services. “As the effects of the worldwide water crisis continue to escalate, this partnership benefits every community facing water issues by making on-site treatment more reliable and cost-effective,” says Kurt Bauer, Kanso’s Chief Executive Officer. “NSU will take our already proven service to the next level and Kanso is now enabled to focus its efforts on delivering its next-generation on-site wastewater recycling and freshwater treatment solutions.”

Zach Gallagher, Executive Vice President of NSU stated, “Expanding into the South Bay region of San Francisco has been part of our strategy since we acquired Phillips Services, Inc. (PSI) in 2016. It was the right time to increase operating density in the area with the construction phase of Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus on-site water reuse system nearing completion. We are looking forward to building upon Acqualogic/Kanso’s legacy of local water resource management with long-term reliable operations and maintenance services.”

NSU consistently develops A Better Way to create value where others see waste. NSU is a national leader in wastewater treatment and water reuse innovation. Our reputation has been built on best in class execution capability, and on long term, shared-value partnerships with the people and communities we serve.

For more information about Natural Systems Utilities, LLC, visit http://nsuwater.com .

Contact:

Rick Petrosino

VP, Business Development

rpetrosino@nsuwater.com

908-431-7009



