Senet and Zenseio Partner to Deliver Smart Agriculture Solutions

Collaboration Simplifies Access to Advanced Farming Technology Designed to Improve Growing Processes, Increase Crop Yields, and Reduce Input Costs

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and the on-demand network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with Zenseio , an IoT System Integrator specializing in embedded technology and durable, ready-to-use sensors and telemetry devices for the agriculture and industrial markets.



Through this technology partnership, Senet has certified the Zenseio LSMP2 - Professional Multi-purpose Telemetry Station, providing the agriculture market with a pre-integrated, network-tested solution designed to modernize how soil conditions, water usage, weather conditions, and other parameters are monitored. Senet has also added the Zenseio LSMP2 to its LoRaWAN end device Marketplace , a listing of hundreds of devices that are certified or at various stages of being certified to operate on the Senet network. Easy access to these certified devices can help reduce time to market and ensure optimal performance.

Built to withstand years of operation in harsh elements without maintenance, the industrial-grade, battery-operated LSMP2 Telemetry Station allows growers to more precisely monitor and control large-scale agricultural environments at a low capital cost. Certification with the Senet network provides customers with access to the largest public LoRaWAN network in the United States and flexible options to add coverage based on unique geographical and application-specific connectivity requirements.

“Today’s IoT sensors must be low cost, easy to install and last for long periods of time in the field. These characteristics allow growers to scale their deployments and benefit from true operational visibility,” said Roman Staszewski, President of Zenseio. “Senet’s highly scalable LoRaWAN network provides a significant opportunity for growers to deploy low cost, low power sensor technology to understand more about their crops and take action to improve their operations, increase yields, and optimize resource usage.”

Until now, poor wireless coverage in rural areas has impeded the adoption of IoT solutions. Farmland is often isolated from cellular and Wi-Fi technologies and where they do exist, cost and complexity of deployment can be prohibitive. Changing the paradigm for how IoT services are delivered and monetized, Senet and Senet network operator partners provide extensive coverage options in rural areas, allowing for a multitude of agriculture and precision farming applications to be deployed today.

“We are excited to be working with Zenseio to provide secure, low power wide area IoT network connectivity for their Smart Agriculture sensors,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “Growers have unique challenges in rural areas and the long-range network coverage and extended battery life features of LoRaWAN provide new opportunities for farmers to revolutionize traditional growing processes and produce the highest yields and quality possible.”

For more information on the Zenseio LSMP2 - Professional Multi-purpose Telemetry Station, please visit www.zenseio.com . For more information on Senet's LoRaWaN Network, certified sensor-enabled devices and Smart Agriculture application partners, email info@senetco.com or visit www.senetco.com .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

Senet Contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

About Zenseio

Zenseio is passionate about helping agricultural and industrial enterprises to realize productivity gains and input resource savings through the use of advanced Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies. Zenseio makes durable, ready-to-use or customized sensors and telemetry devices. The company’s innovative products are based on a versatile hardware platform capable of supporting popular sensor interfaces and LoRaWAN radio standard. Zenseio has a vast expertise in wireless technologies, embedded systems, sensor selection, and IoT system integration. Zenseio leverages extensive IoT ecosystem relationships to provide embedded products that are pre-integrated with widely used sensors and cloud applications for quick and easy production deployments. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in McKinney, Texas. To find out more, please visit: zenseio.com

Zenseio Contact:

Roman Staszewski

Zenseio LLC

972-325-6101

press@zenseio.com

