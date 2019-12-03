CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) Announces its Recent OTCQB Listing

/EIN News/ -- Katy, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp is pleased to announce that on November 27, 2019 the company was listed on the OTCQB under the symbol CWPE. CWP was founded as a Texas corporation by Christopher Williams and began operations in 2011. It reincorporated in Wyoming as a C corporation in April 2018. CWP supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel and Gasoline Blends to distributors and end-users. The company is licensed by the EPA to create its own proprietary gasoline blends based on Isobutanol as a replacement for Ethanol now used in most of the largest metropolitan areas of the USA.



The company is currently expanding the sale of its products nationally and will update its shareholders and the public on the company’s future plans and progress in the coming months.

About CW Petroleum Corp

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com or call 281-817-8099



