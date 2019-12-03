BMC Acquires DeFord Lumber, Enhancing its Value-Added Offerings and Customer Mix in Dallas

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative building solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, announced today that it acquired DeFord Lumber (“DeFord”) in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Founded in 1964 in Duncanville, TX, DeFord is recognized as a leading and highly-respected provider of building materials, primarily to custom and regional homebuilders. With its offering of millwork, doors, windows, structural components and other building materials, DeFord improves BMC’s Dallas-Fort Worth business by diversifying the customer base, adding value-added capabilities, establishing a local presence on the south side of Dallas, and adding DeFord’s capable and knowledgeable leadership to the BMC team. DeFord generated $75 million in total net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Note Orius, Inc. served as the seller’s transaction advisor.

“We are very pleased to welcome the employees of DeFord to the BMC team,” said Dave Flitman, CEO of BMC. “Known for their exemplary customer service as well as their value-added offerings, particularly in the custom homebuilder space, DeFord is an outstanding addition to our Dallas-Fort Worth portfolio and gives us additional access to and a presence on the south side of Dallas.”

Flitman continued, “DeFord is the sixth tuck-in acquisition we have completed this year. Consistent with our stated strategic priorities, we are actively pursuing tuck-in acquisitions that enhance our value-added capabilities, our product mix and/or our customer mix to improve the overall margin profile of the business and drive long-term shareholder value. To date, the acquisitions we have completed this year are expected to add nearly $275 million in annual net sales.”

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

Investor Relations Contact:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Jim Major

919-431-1157

Michael Neese

919-431-1796







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.