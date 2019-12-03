ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook on Lead Management Best Practices Using ZINFI’s UCM Platform and SugarCRM

/EIN News/ -- Latest guidebook in the ZINFI series focuses on lead management best practices and automation, and provides detailed instructions for seamlessly integrating the ZINFI UCM and SugarCRM platforms

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it is offering a complimentary download of its latest guidebook on channel marketing automation, Lead Management Using ZINFI UCM and SugarCRM ®.

The new guidebook is a comprehensive guide to lead management for organizations that market and sell solutions in a channel environment. Vendors often fail to run successful lead management programs, primarily because they fail to take the requirements and incentives of their partner base into account. Lead Management Using ZINFI UCM and SugarCRM is designed to help organizations avoid these pitfalls and develop strong programs based on the fundamental principles of lead management, so they can do a better job of organizing, prioritizing, following up on and closing leads before they go cold.

Topics covered in the guidebook include basic strategies for lead management, organization of lead management programs, stages of lead management, why a strong lead management system is critical for sales in the channel and the key components of lead management software. The guidebook also provides on overview of lead management workflow automation, and includes detailed instructions for integrating ZINFI’s UCM platform with SugarCRM for conducting seamless and comprehensive lead management from within either system.

The last section of the guidebook introduces the concept of Unified Channel Management, explores the core and expanded modules of ZINFI’s UCM platform, and also provides brief descriptions of each of the modules included in ZINFI’s partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM) platforms.

“For organizations marketing and selling in a channel environment, lead management is a crucial function. Even though vendors may spend millions of dollars generating awareness and inbound leads, they often struggle to distribute and follow up on those leads in an effective way, and as a result they fail to maximize ROI.” said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. “Lead management strategy needs to be partner-focused and closely aligned with your overall channel marketing objectives. Our new guidebook gives vendors all the knowledge and tools they need to build an effective lead management program, and it provides important insights into lead management automation, including a detailed guide to integrating ZINFI’s industry-leading channel marketing automation platform with SugarCRM.”

The complimentary guidebook, Lead Management Using ZINFI UCM and SugarCRM, can be downloaded here .

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a leader in CX (customer experience) applications that incorporate ground-breaking no-touch information management, an intelligent predictive analytics platform and continuous cloud innovation. Superb NPS scores and industry accolades enable us to create meaningful customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes CX easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-added activities. With a relentless focus on helping companies grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty, we’re in the business of helping our customers create customers – for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

