YouTube Teen Sensation Sophie Michelle Releases Original Song With Justice & Elevate Pictures

"Give A Little Bit" Inspires Girls to Give Back this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the giving season, YouTube sensation Sophie Michelle joined forces with tween retailer, Justice , to release an original song “Give A Little Bit” to inspire girls to give back this holiday season. The song and music video continues to further the brand message of Live Justice, a set of values that the brand upholds everyday in their mission to empower girls - Live Active, Live Connected, Live Together, Live Smart, Live Positive and Live Creative.



The official music video is on Justice’s YouTube Channel and can be viewed HERE . The track is playing in over 800 stores nationwide this holiday season and and is meant to remind young girls of the importance of helping those in need. It’s also featured on the Jam Jr. Christmas Holiday album, a collection of holiday songs featuring some of the internet’s biggest young personalities from TikTok, YouTube and Instagram singing holiday favorites.

Elevate Pictures , a branded content company dedicated to storytelling, wrote the original song and produced the music video. Elevate & Justice have partnered on other entertainment properties to tell the Live Justice story, including the Ultra Squad graphic novel series , Live Justice Awards , Finding Clara documentary as well as a number of other songs and music videos.

As part of the campaign, Justice and Elevate Pictures engaged 10 popular tween TikTok influencers with a total of more than 50 million subscribers to demonstrate how they are giving back while encouraging their followers to show how they’ll “Give A Little Bit” this holiday season.

Justice is an official philanthropic partner with Nationwide Children’s Hospital this Christmas. Customers are encouraged to “Give A Little Bit” at Justice throughout the holidays by making a donation in stores nationwide from now through January 5th.

Jam. Jr. Christmas

Jam Jr. is the world's first social influencer driven family friendly music series. The platform released their holiday album Jam Jr. Christmas via Columbia Records, which is available to order HERE . The collection features young TikTok, YouTube and Instagram personalities singing holiday favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “White Christmas,” and “Feliz Navidad.” Teen sensations Sam Hurley, Cash & Maverick, Gavin Magnus, Coco Quinn, Alabama Barker and GEM Sisters are among the group of internet royalty featured on the album, boasting over 27 million followers collectively on TikTok. See below tracklist.

The platform is dedicated to making current top pop songs suitable for youth audiences through their work with young social media super stars. Jam Jr. helps kids learn to love music by using popular music and musicians to teach introductory concepts like melody, chorus, harmony, and more. Since their inception, Jam Jr. has received support from renowned artists such as John Legend and Lil Nas X, has accumulated over 6 million views on their YouTube videos and has social media reach of over 40 million through their work with young influencers.

Jam Jr. Christmas Tracklist:

1 It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Sam Hurley

2 Deck the Halls - Cash & Maverick

3 Silver Bells - Jessalyn Grace

4 Justice Presents: Give A Little Bit - Sophie Michelle

5 White Christmas - Alabama Barker

6 Feliz Navidad - GEM Sisters

7 I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm - Gavin Magnus & Coco Quinn

8 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - GEM Sisters

About Justice

Justice is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 830 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the ascena retail group , which owns Catherines, dressbarn, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook , Instagram or YouTube .

About Elevate Pictures

Elevate Pictures is an IP-focused entertainment company that thrives on multi-platform storytelling. The company’s entertainment properties span across digital, film, print and gaming and more, leveraging its Liquid Storytelling methodology. The Elevate team is composed of a blend of talent including producers, directors, YouTubers, advertising specialists, professors, writers, technologists, designers and strategists. To learn more, visit https://elevate-m.com/ .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Jensen

elizabeth@approachmarketing.com

773-750-2569



