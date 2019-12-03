Metal Foam World Market Study: 2018-2019 and 2024F

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Foam: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

Descriptive study and industry analysis of the global markets for metal foam technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of underlying opportunities and progresses made in metal foam technologies and products

Insight into the emerging opportunities for metal foam equipment manufacturers, end-users, and materials suppliers

Metal foam, also known as foamed metal or metallic foam, is a cellular structure consisting of a solid metal with seal pores (closed-cell foam) or interconnected pores (open-cell foam). In other words, metal foam is composed of an interconnected network of metal struts and plates. Open-cell metal is also called the metal sponge. The metal of metal foam is often aluminum, but other metals used include titanium, copper, magnesium, nickel, steel and amorphous alloy.



The term metal foam could refer to any kind of porous metal or non-dense metallic material. But in industrial applications, metal foam usually refers to porous metal with relatively high porosity and large pore sizes. For the purposes of this report, metal foam is defined as cellular metals with a porosity of above 60% and pore sizes of above 0.3 mm, a definition used by many manufacturers.



The porosity of metal foam ranges from 60% to 98%. Celmet, a metal foam material in which triangularprism-shaped cells are interconnected, can reach a porosity of up to 98%. Celmet was developed by Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and is available in aluminum, nickel and nickel-chrome alloy editions.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Metal Foams: Emerging Markets

Definition

Opportunities

Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Material Type

Aluminum Foam

Titanium Foam

Nickel Foam

Magnesium Foam

Copper Foam

Lead Foam

Iron Foam

Silver Foam

Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Application

Damping and Absorbing

Sound Insulation and Noise Reduction

Thermal Insulation and Heat Exchange

Electromagnetic Shielding

Filtration and Separation

Porous Electrode Materials

Catalytic Materials

Medical Porous Materials

Other Applications

Metal Foam Market Analysis, by End Use

Transportation

Building and Construction

Military Products

Electronics and Electrical Products

Chemical Manufacturing

Environmental Protection

Other End Uses

Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Technology Type

Foaming Methods

Sintering Methods

Compression Casting Methods

Metal Deposition Methods

Other Methods

Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Region

Asian Market for Metal Foam

North American Market for Metal Foam

European Market for Metal Foam

Chapter 2 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l76xw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.