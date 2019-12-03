Metal Foam World Market Study: 2018-2019 and 2024F
The report includes:
- Descriptive study and industry analysis of the global markets for metal foam technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of underlying opportunities and progresses made in metal foam technologies and products
- Insight into the emerging opportunities for metal foam equipment manufacturers, end-users, and materials suppliers
Metal foam, also known as foamed metal or metallic foam, is a cellular structure consisting of a solid metal with seal pores (closed-cell foam) or interconnected pores (open-cell foam). In other words, metal foam is composed of an interconnected network of metal struts and plates. Open-cell metal is also called the metal sponge. The metal of metal foam is often aluminum, but other metals used include titanium, copper, magnesium, nickel, steel and amorphous alloy.
The term metal foam could refer to any kind of porous metal or non-dense metallic material. But in industrial applications, metal foam usually refers to porous metal with relatively high porosity and large pore sizes. For the purposes of this report, metal foam is defined as cellular metals with a porosity of above 60% and pore sizes of above 0.3 mm, a definition used by many manufacturers.
The porosity of metal foam ranges from 60% to 98%. Celmet, a metal foam material in which triangularprism-shaped cells are interconnected, can reach a porosity of up to 98%. Celmet was developed by Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and is available in aluminum, nickel and nickel-chrome alloy editions.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Metal Foams: Emerging Markets
- Definition
- Opportunities
Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Material Type
- Aluminum Foam
- Titanium Foam
- Nickel Foam
- Magnesium Foam
- Copper Foam
- Lead Foam
- Iron Foam
- Silver Foam
Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Application
- Damping and Absorbing
- Sound Insulation and Noise Reduction
- Thermal Insulation and Heat Exchange
- Electromagnetic Shielding
- Filtration and Separation
- Porous Electrode Materials
- Catalytic Materials
- Medical Porous Materials
- Other Applications
Metal Foam Market Analysis, by End Use
- Transportation
- Building and Construction
- Military Products
- Electronics and Electrical Products
- Chemical Manufacturing
- Environmental Protection
- Other End Uses
Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Technology Type
- Foaming Methods
- Sintering Methods
- Compression Casting Methods
- Metal Deposition Methods
- Other Methods
Metal Foam Market Analysis, by Region
- Asian Market for Metal Foam
- North American Market for Metal Foam
- European Market for Metal Foam
Chapter 2 References
