2019 Study of the North American Food Robotics Market with Historic Data for 2015-2018 and Forecasts to 2026
North America food robotics market will grow at 12.72% annually by revenue and 15.09% per annum by shipment over 2019-2026 forecast years, representing an addressable market value of $2.89 billion for the next 7 years.
This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.
Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service & Support
Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Delta Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Low Payload
- Medium Payload
- High Payload
Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Palletizing and Depalletizing
- Packaging and Repacking
- Pick and Place
- Processing
- Cutting and Slicing
- Others
Based on end-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Dairy Products
- Meat and Seafood
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Fruits and Vegetable
- Brewery and Beverage
- Others
Geographically, the following listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Comau S.p.A.
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Feldmeier Equipment Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- IMA Group
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Krones AG
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Paul Mueller Company
- Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
- Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.
- SPX Flow Inc.
- Stephan Machinery GMBH
- Tetra Pak international S.A.
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
