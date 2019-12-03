2019 Study of the North American Food Robotics Market with Historic Data for 2015-2018 and Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America food robotics market will grow at 12.72% annually by revenue and 15.09% per annum by shipment over 2019-2026 forecast years, representing an addressable market value of $2.89 billion for the next 7 years.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.



Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Delta Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Low Payload

Medium Payload

High Payload

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Packaging and Repacking

Pick and Place

Processing

Cutting and Slicing

Others

Based on end-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Dairy Products

Meat and Seafood

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruits and Vegetable

Brewery and Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

