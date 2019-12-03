Americas Data Center Colocation Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Rising Use of Lithium-ion Batteries & Fuel Cells in Data Centers Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Americas data center colocation services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2024.

The increased merger and acquisition activities in the Canadian market and the investment in over 10 MW colocation facility development in Latin America are expected to have a positive effect on the Americas data center colocation market growth. Leading colocation markets in the US are experiencing 100% uptake in their colocation operations.

It is expected that more than 85% of colocation facilities in the US will be cloud-enabled at the end of the forecast period. Several organizations in Canada and Latin America are expected to shift to cloud-based service offerings, thereby increasing the demand for wholesale colocation. Hence, the rise in hybrid infrastructure services is projected to drive the Americas data center market.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Impact of Cloud Connectivity and Hybrid Infrastructure Services on Colocation Market

Increase in Demand for Wholesale Colocation Spaces

Initiatives to Reduce Power Consumption to Increase Market Competitiveness

Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers

Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers

Increased Usage of Lithium-ion Batteries and Fuel Cells in Data Centers



Americas Data Center Colocation Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, service type, general construction, and geography.

The US data center colocation market has witnessed increased adoption of UPS power systems. Service providers are adopting UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries in N+1 and 2N configurations. Generators, transfer switches, and switchgears are also witnessing high acceptance in the US market. The diesel generator segment is also expected to grow in the next few years. However, the gas and bi-fuel generator segment is likely to witness steady growth due to the growing awareness of carbon emissions, especially in the US. DRUPS systems are expected to witness adoption in the US facilities during the forecast period. The adoption of switchgears is likely to grow because of the increased construction of large and mega facilities that require medium- and high-voltage switchgears.



Site selection is a major criterion for data center operators. However, tax incentives and the availability of free cooling solutions are other key factors that play an important role in data center development. Many states provide investment and property tax, sales tax, and job-based tax incentives. In 2018, the Illinois government introduced a new capital spending plan, which includes exemption on sales tax for electrical equipment, including servers, cooling racks, and plumbing supplies.



The market in Canada is witnessing the growth of Brownfield and Greenfield development projects. In Canada, around 25% of organizations have facilities that are older than 10 years. It is expected that brownfield developments in the country will continue to grow. Most facilities will be designed according to tier III standards, aiming to achieve the Uptime Institute certification and flexible designs.



Several facilities, which are located in the extreme climate, have adopted free cooling techniques in North America. Service providers are equipping high-efficiency indirect evaporative cooling (IDEC) units with indirect airside economizers configured in N+1 redundancy. The use of chilled water-based systems is still prevalent among several facilities, which is aided in the adoption of innovative solutions for low power consumption. Besides, the adoption of direct liquid cooling and liquid immersion cooling solutions is also growing among operators in the US. The US facilities are also focusing on procuring renewable energy sources and high-efficient and energy-saving lightening equipment. A majority of facilities in Canada are developed with a PUE of less than 1.5. Several facilities operating in Canada use free-cooling techniques and water-based cooling solutions.



The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the increased demand for services from organizations, especially in Latin America. Retail services are highly suitable for those operators that require small computing services at a single site or multiple locations in the region. However, several existing retail service users are expected to opt for wholesale colocation capacities during the forecast period.

The adoption of wholesale colocation services is growing significantly in the US and Canada due to the increased demand for computing capacities from global enterprises, cloud providers, big data, and IoT organizations. With the increase in demand for cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale facility space is growing. The Latin America market is likely to witness the growth of wholesale services during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Development

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Retail

Wholesale

Insights by Geography



The US is dominating in the Americas data center colocation market on account of increased investments from colocation service providers. In Canada, the growth is likely to be aided by the construction of facilities in Montreal due to the availability of renewable energy sources and low power costs. The growing demand for hybrid infrastructure and secure IT infrastructure hosting has increased the demand from colocation services. To enhance operational capacity, reduce capital investment, and decrease operational costs, enterprises are adopting colocation services in the region.



In the Latin American region, Brazil is the major contributor to the colocation market, accounting for more than $200 million toward investment in facility expansion. Countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador are expected to make a significant contribution to the market during the forecast period. In Brazil, Equinix and Ascenty expanded their presence with multiple projects in 2018. Besides, two major submarine cable projects are expected to be completed that will establish strong connectivity between the US and Brazil.



Key Vendor Analysis



In terms of investment, the Americas market is led by Digital Realty with newly built projects in the US and Canada. Vantage Data Centers invested around $360 million in Ashburn and Santa Clara facilities. In Latin America, Brazil witnessed increased development of facilities by Ascenty and Equinix. These service providers are investing in the expansion of Brazil's facility with an investment of around $50 million Year on Year. Equinix is investing in the expansion of the Sao Paulo facility with an investment of about $47 million.



In 2018, Ascenty and Equinix were the largest investors in Brazil. The investment is expected to grow in Latin America during the forecast period with Ascenty planning to invest in other countries and telecommunication providers such as Telefonica and Entel aiming for facility expansion.

In 2018, Digital Realty and Brookefield Infrastructure acquired Ascenty. Digital Realty expanded its presence in Canada by investing in Toronto, Canada, and in Virginia, Texas, Illinois, New York, California, and Florida, US. Digital Realty and Equinix are leading operators in the region.



Key Market Insights include:

The report provides the following insights into the Americas data center colocation market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Americas data center colocation market.

The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the Americas data center colocation market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers

Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Market

Increasing Demand for Wholesale Colocation Spaces

Reduced Power Consumption to Increase Market Competitiveness

Tax Incentives Attract Investments in Specific States

Consolidation to Increase Demand for Wholesale Colocation Facilities

Market Growth Restraints

Rising Power Outages & Electricity Consumption by Data Centers

Prefabricated Infrastructure & Self-build Data Centers to Hinder Colocation Services

Growing Concerns over Water Consumption by Data Centers

Location Constraints for Data Center Construction

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Demand for Edge Data Centers

High Interest to Procure Renewable Energy for Data Centers

Growth in M&A Activities

Rising Use of Lithium-ion Batteries & Fuel Cells in Data Centers

Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers



Key Company Profiles



Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Communications

Coresite Realty Corp

Cyrusone

Cyxtera Technologies

Centurylink (Level 3)

Switch Data Center



Other Prominent Vendors



1547 Critical Systems Realty

365 Data Centers

Ascenty

AT&T

Axtel

Bell Canada

Centrilogic

CloudHQ

Aptum Technologies

Cologix

Databank

Datafoundry

Edgeconnex

Entel

Expedient

Flexential (PEAK 10 & VIAWEST)

Green House Data

H5 Data Centers

I.C.E Datacenters

Stack Infrastructure

Internap

KIO Networks

ODATA (Patria Investimentos)

Quality Technology Services (QTS REALTY TRUST)

Ragingwire Data Centers (NTT)

Rogers Communication

Root Data Center

Sabey Data Center

Stream Data Center

T5 Data Centers

Tigoune (UNE EPM)

Tierpoint

Telefnica

Urbacon Data Center Solutions

Vantage Data Center

VXCHNGE

Zayo Group Holdings

