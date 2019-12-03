Kirkland Lake Gold Extends High-Grade, Visible-Gold Mineralization Down-Plunge of Fosterville Swan Zone

High-grade Swan Zone (“Swan”) mineralization extended 80 m down-plunge Key intercepts: 87.6 g/t Au over 7.6 m (ETW 5.5 m);

45.0 g/t Au over 5.2 m (ETW 4.7 m); and

59.1 g/t Au over 5.0 m (ETW 4.7 m)



/EIN News/ --



Drilling confirms continuity of Lower Phoenix Gold System over 950 m down-plunge of Swan Zone, represents large target area for future exploration drilling Key intercepts: 14.8 g/t Au over 5.9 m (ETW 4.5 m); and

6.2 g/t Au over 18.0 m (ETW 13.8 m)



Expansion drilling into Cygnet Zone (“Cygnet”) returns high-grade, visible-gold (“VG”) bearing intersections, strike continuity of mineralization confirmed over 650 m Key intercepts: 239 g/t Au (1) over 1.2 m (ETW 0.9 m);

28.4 g/t Au (1) over 1.8 m (ETW 1.5 m);

11.2 g/t Au over 5.4 m (ETW 4.5 m); and

4.8 g/t Au over 58.7 m (ETW 20 m)



Additional exploration updates planned before year end for Fosterville (Robbin’s Hill), Macassa Mine and Northern Territor)

(1) Visible-gold drill intercept;

Abbreviations include: VG: visible-gold; g/t Au: grams per tonne gold; ETW: estimated true width

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced new high-grade results from the ongoing underground drilling programs at the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia. Recent underground drilling targeting additional growth in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources confirmed significant continuity of mineralization down-plunge and adjacent to existing Mineral Reserves in the Lower Phoenix System. In addition, underground infill drilling into Swan Mineral Reserves continues to return exceptional high-grade results containing VG providing confirmation of the geological model, underpinning confidence in the operation’s mine plan. Drill results reported are from 206 holes (51,521 m) that targeted infill and extension of the Lower Phoenix Mineral Resources. Drill results reported are post the December 2018 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve update. (See press release dated February 21, 2019.)

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “We have an extensive exploration program at Fosterville covering four main target areas, Lower Phoenix down-plunge of Swan, Cygnet, Harrier and Robbin’s Hill (Figure 1). Today’s results focus on the Lower Phoenix area. They are encouraging as they include the extension of high-grade, VG-bearing mineralization 80 m down-plunge of the Swan Zone and demonstrate that Lower Phoenix is an extremely large gold system, with continuity of the system having been confirmed to over 950 metres down‑plunge of our deepest Mineral Reserves. In addition, we continue to get strong results from drilling of the Cygnet Zone, where we have intersected high-grade, VG-bearing mineralization, including 239 g/t Au over 1.2 m (ETW 0.9 m). Such results provide significant resource growth potential immediately adjacent to existing underground infrastructure.

“We are also progressing well with other components of our exploration program. At Robbin’s Hill, there have been up to six surface drill rigs in operation over recent months, with encouraging results which we plan to release shortly. We also continue to drill the anticline offset target at Harrier South from underground drill platforms and advance our LODE program on district targets. Drilling at Harrier South remains at an early stage given the time required to extend the existing exploration drift and poor ground conditions encountered in some areas. The fact that we have already intersected quartz veins with VG similar in texture to those found in the Swan Zone is promising. We have not yet seen the ultra-high grades you get at Swan, but it is early days and we remain optimistic. Harrier South will continue to be a high-priority target with extensive drilling to continue into, and throughout, 2020.”

Lower Phoenix Extension Drilling Program

During 2019, underground diamond drilling targeting down-plunge of the Swan Mineral Reserves has continued to return encouraging results, demonstrating the extensive down-plunge extent of the Lower Phoenix System (Figure 2).

Progressive step out drilling over 2019 from the Harrier Link Drill Drive, spaced at 100 m x 50 m centres has now confirmed continuity of moderate to high-grade mineralization over a down-plunge distance of 950 m from December 2018 Mineral Reserves in the Lower Phoenix System (Figure 3). Reported drill results are from 22 holes (16,611 m), and include moderate to high grade, large width sulfide intercepts of 14.8 g/t Au over 5.9 m (ETW 4.5 m) in hole UDE210, 6.2 g/t Au over 18.0 m (ETW 13.8 m) in hole UDE204 and 7.3 g/t Au over 8.8 m (ETW 6.7 m) in hole UDE199. The drilling has now defined continuity of mineralization between the Swan and Lower Phoenix South Resource blocks (Swan South Zone) and, with a high frequency of 30 gram-metre intercepts, it is anticipated that substantial additions of Inferred Mineral Resources will be realized in end-of-year model updates as a result of this program.

This drilling has also identified mineralization directly footwall to Swan South in the Swan Footwall Splay Zone up to 250 m down-plunge of December 2018 Mineral Reserves. Results of 2.8 g/t Au over 15.7 m (ETW 12.0 m) in hole UDE200A and 42.6 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole UDE204 (Figure 4) highlight the potential for Mineral Resource expansion immediately footwall to the Swan South Zone down-plunge.

In August 2019, the establishment of the P4040 drill drive development enabled close space drill targeting of the down-plunge extensions of the Swan Mineral Reserves down to 25 m x 25 m centres with the aim to extend Indicated Mineral Resources to facilitate Mineral Reserve evaluation. Four underground drill rigs have been located in this drill platform since August and results returned demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization, including occurrences of quartz vein hosted VG enveloped by sulfide mineralization up to a distance of 150 m down-plunge of Mineral Reserves (Figure 3). Two intercepts containing VG outside Mineral Reserves are greater than 100 gram-m, with 87.6 g/t Au over 7.6 m (ETW 5.5 m) in hole UDH3132 and 45.0 g/t Au over 5.2 m (ETW 4.7 m), including 267 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.7 m) in hole UDH3142 which occur 40 m and 80 m down-plunge from Mineral Reserve respectively. A further 11 drill hole intercepts from this program are greater than 30 gram-m and it is anticipated that Mineral Reserves will be extended down-plunge of the Swan Mineral Reserves in the end of year model updates.

Cygnet Drilling Program

Exploration drilling footwall to Swan in 2018 discovered significant mineralization on a west southwesterly dipping structure, Cygnet. Further drilling into the up-plunge projection of this target has returned several high-grade intercepts containing VG mineralization. Recent key intercepts into the Cygnet Zone are listed below, with further details provided in the commentary that follows:

Key Gold Intercepts:

239 g/t Au (1) over 1.2 m (ETW 0.9 m), including 701 g/t Au (1) over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDE262;

over 1.2 m (ETW 0.9 m), including 701 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDE262; 28.4 g/t Au (1) over 1.8 m (ETW 1.5 m) in hole UDE247; and

over 1.8 m (ETW 1.5 m) in hole UDE247; and 11.2 g/t Au over 5.4 m (ETW 4.5 m) in hole UDH280

(1) Visible gold drill intercept

Drill results returned to date in the Cygnet Zone demonstrate strike continuity of mineralization over a distance of approximately 650 m and dip continuity of mineralization over a vertical distance of approximately 300 m between the 6100mN and 6750mN and 4050RL and 3750RL (Figure 7).

The Cygnet structure sub-parallels the Swan structure and is positioned approximately 125m footwall (east) of the Swan Zone (Figure 6). The north northwest striking mineralized structure transects the eastern limb of an anticline and an anticline-syncline fold pair. The mineralized fault occurs east of the main anticlinal axis, and has an interpreted reverse displacement of approximately 30 m. A shallower structure named the Pen Fault, splays from the Cygnet structure footwall to the Benu Shale stratigraphic units and at the intersection point of these two structures is where occurrences of quartz hosted VG mineralization have been intersected. Further footwall (approximately 70 m), another structure named the Cob Fault has also been identified containing a consistent trend of sulfide mineralization.

Drilling further down-plunge of 6100mN into the projected position of the Cygnet Zone also demonstrates that significant mineralization persists approximately 550 m down-plunge. Four intercepts containing significant grades and widths of sulfide mineralization highlight the growth potential down-plunge on the Cygnet Zone including 11.1 g/t Au over 3.4 m (ETW 2.4 m) in hole UDE200, 7.9 g/t Au over 3.1 m (ETW 2.6 m) in hole UDE209, 6.6 g/t Au over 6.6 m (ETW 5.5 m) in hole UDE181A and 8.7 g/t Au over 2.3 m (ETW 2.1 m) in hole UDE185A.

Drilling undertaken to date in the Cygnet Zone has demonstrated sufficient continuity of mineralization and the Company expects to substantially extend Mineral Resources to the north of the December 2018 Cygnet block which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 582Kt @ 6.9g/t Au for 120Koz Au. Opportunity exists for further expansion of Mineral Resources to the north and south and drill targeting of the Cygnet structure will continue into 2020. Drilling will also focus on infill drilling of Mineral Resources to increase geological confidence to facilitate mineral reserve evaluation on this attractive growth target positioned in close proximity to current infrastructure.

Swan Infill Drilling Program

Results from the ongoing underground infill drilling program targeting Swan, reaffirm the high-grade tenor of the Swan Mineral Reserves. Since the December 2018 Swan Mineral Reserve of 2.34Moz grading at 49.6 g/t Au, a total of 117 holes for 13,484 m have been drilled into this zone in 2019 for the purpose of optimizing development and stope positioning. Of the 117 results returned to date, 19 results returned greater than 1,000 gram-metres and an additional 44 results returned greater than 100 gram-metres (Figure 5). Key intercepts over 2,000 gram-metres include;

High-Grade, Visible-Gold Bearing Intercepts >2000 gram-metres include:

924 g/t Au over 3.6 m (ETW 3.2 m), including 6,590 g/t Au over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole UDH2872;

918 g/t Au over 7.0 m (ETW 6.8 m), including 1,722 g/t Au over 3.7 m (ETW 3.3 m) in hole UDH3024;

625 g/t Au over 3.6 m (ETW 3.3 m), including 6,123 g/t Au over 0.35 (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDH2483;

488 g/t Au over 5.0 m (ETW 4.7 m), including 2,527 g/t Au over 1.0 m (ETW 0.9 m) in hole UDH3171;

229 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ETW 11 m), including 3,520 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.6 m) in hole UDH3103;

365 g/t Au over 6.8 m (ETW 6.1 m), including 1,629 g/t Au over 1.2 m (ETW 1 m) in hole UDH3101;

367 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW 5.9 m), including 1,058 g/t Au over 2.1 m (ETW 2 m) in hole UDH2863

Intercepts through the Swan Footwall Splay also returned some exceptional high-grade, VG intercepts, including one over 2,000 gram-metres and a further three intercepts over 100 gram-metres. The Swan Footwall Splay Fault emanates from and branches off the Swan Fault at approximately 6400mN and 4000mRL (Figures 4 & 6). Mineralized widths containing significant VG grades are typically largest on this fault immediately footwall to the Swan Fault. Key infill intercepts returned that contain VG mineralization include;

Key Gold Intercepts:

1,083 g/t Au over 2.8 m (ETW 2.6 m), including 8,610 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDH3108;

40.8 g/t Au over 4.8 m (ETW 4.4 m) in hole UDH3103;

52.4 g/t Au over 2.2 m (ETW 2.0 m) in hole UDH3104; and

38.0 g/t Au over 3.8 m (ETW 3.5 m) in hole UDH3112

Results returned from infill drilling into the Swan Mineral Reserves to a spacing of 12.5 m x 12.5 m have verified the continuity of very high-grade mineralization in Swan. This drilling, coupled with model reconciliation performance, has provided increased confidence in the geological model which underpins the mine plan.

To view the figures accompanying the press release, please click on the following links:

Figure 1 – Location Map – Fosterville Gold Mine: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0f4632-2b7a-4edf-960e-9080974197a6

Figure 2 – Lower Phoenix System: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a009bbdc-dc7b-43d9-a270-e67b70fa8ee6

Figure 3 – Swan South Mineralization: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09b331b7-15e5-44e6-9949-87bff1c43d35

Figure 4 – Swan Footwall Splay Mineralization: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4406c30-0d5b-4012-ad55-188fade78691

Figure 5 – Swan Reserve Mineralization: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2261dcf-7bd3-4c46-b1cd-ea7c173e3851

Figure 6 – Cross Section, Lower Phoenix and Cygnet: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c54b575-57ea-424e-b7f9-320369ea6272

Figure 7 – Cygnet, Pen & Cob Fault Mineralization: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1bbfefe-7664-48ac-aad9-b0feda2217a7

Qualified Persons



Troy Fuller, MAIG, Director of Exploration, Australia, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this News Release.

For further information regarding the Company’s 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates for the Fosterville Gold Mine, please refer to the Company’s news release dated February 21, 2019 and the Technical Report entitled “Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine In the State of Victoria, Australia” effective December 31, 2018.

Drilling and Underground Sampling Assay QAQC

Kirkland Lake Gold has in place quality-control systems to ensure best practice in drilling, sampling and analysis of drill core. All diamond drill hole collars (Table 2) are accurately surveyed using a Leica TS16 Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are measured by either electronic gyro or single-shot instruments.

Sampling consisted of diamond drill core that was either full core or half core sampled. Half core samples were cut longitudinally in half with a diamond saw; one-half of the drill core was sent to an independent laboratory for analysis and the other drill core half retained for reference. Sample pulps are returned from the assay laboratory for reference and future geological or metallurgical studies. Drill core sample intervals vary between 0.3 and 1.2 m in length and were determined from logging of sulfide and visible gold to geological boundaries.

Samples containing VG or considered likely to contain VG were separated from sulfide gold samples and dispatched independently for assaying. At the laboratory, “VG” jobs were processed through a single pulverizer and material barren of gold (‘quartz wash’) was crushed before and after each sample to minimize the potential for gold to contaminate successive samples.

Assays are either based on 25-gram or 40-gram charge fire assay. Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 2 g/t Au) and maximum 2 m internal dilution. No upper gold grade cut is applied to the data. However, during future Mineral Resource studies the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

The majority of samples were assayed at On Site Laboratories, an independent laboratory in Bendigo, Victoria. The facility is registered ISO 9001:2008 (CERT-C33510). Some samples were assayed at Bureau Veritas, Adelaide. This facility is registered ISO 9001 : 2015 (CERT RN – 44 100 160145) and NATA accredited (1526).

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 723,701 ounces in 2018 and is on track to achieve significant production growth over the next three years, including target production of 950,000 – 1,000,000 ounces in 2019, 930,000 – 1,010,000 ounces in 2020 and 995,000 – 1,055,000 ounces in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, costs and expenditures, changes in Mineral Resource estimates, potential growth in Mineral Resources, conversion of Mineral Resources to proven and probable Mineral Reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration potential, project economics, timing and scope of future exploration, anticipated costs and expenditures, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable reserves.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, among others, risks related to international operations, risks related to obtaining the permits required to carry out planned exploration or development work, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form, financial statements and related MD&A for the periods ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and other disclosures of "Risk Factors" by the Company and its predecessors, which are filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces in Canada and available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause unanticipated and unintended results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@klgold.com

Mark Utting, Vice-President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@klgold.com





Table 1: Drill Assay Intercepts for the Swan, Swan Footwall Splay, Swan South, Cygnet Zone and Cob Diamond Drilling, Lower Phoenix Mineralized System, Fosterville Gold Mine (The results are later than those presented in the December 31, 2018 Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves of The Fosterville Gold Mine, dated April 1, 2019, and available on sedar.com)





Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Downhole Interval

(m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Geological Structure Swan Fault Mineralization - Drill Intercepts within Mineral Reserves UDH2483 (1) 353.65 357.25 3.6 3.3 625 Swan Including (1) 353.65 354.0 0.35 0.3 6,123 Swan UDH2700 (1) 362.45 371.4 8.95 8.4 10.9 Swan UDH2717 (1) 100.15 107.25 7.1 4.8 381 Swan Including (1) 101.2 102.2 1.0 0.7 922 Swan And (1) 104.95 105.5 1.85 1.3 934 Swan UDH2729 (1) 355.5 358.1 2.6 2.4 63.6 Swan Including (1) 356.05 356.5 0.45 0.4 334 Swan UDH2787 157.35 164.3 6.95 6.5 26.0 Swan UDH2829 297.1 305.2 8.1 6.6 5.8 Swan UDH2832 (1) 76.5 79.0 2.5 2.2 34.8 Swan UDH2834 77.65 80.45 2.8 2.3 19.1 Swan UDH2835 72.6 73.65 1.05 0.9 11.3 Swan UDH2836 (1) 115.4 125.85 10.45 4.4 170 Swan Including (1) 117.25 119.05 1.8 0.8 623 Swan UDH2837 (1) 96.75 102.2 5.45 2.7 119 Swan Including (1) 101.2 101.65 0.45 0.2 1,150 Swan UDH2838 (1) 100.0 106.25 6.25 4.0 28.7 Swan UDH2839 (1) 99.95 102.5 2.55 1.8 123 Swan Including (1) 101.05 101.4 0.35 0.3 804 Swan UDH2840 (1) 82.95 88.1 5.15 3.3 14.9 Swan UDH2841 92.35 92.7 0.35 0.2 19.9 Swan UDH2842 (1) 83.2 92.1 8.9 5.1 123 Swan Including (1) 88.1 89.25 1.15 0.7 874 Swan UDH2843 (1) 76.4 78.1 1.7 1.5 704 Swan Including (1) 76.4 77.0 0.6 0.5 1,410 Swan UDH2844 (1) 81.1 84.0 2.9 2.6 37.4 Swan UDH2845 (1) 70.0 77.7 7.7 7.2 133 Swan Including (1) 72.2 74.9 2.7 2.5 352 Swan UDH2846 (1) 82.0 84.8 2.8 2.3 202 Swan Including (1) 83.15 84.15 1.0 0.8 560 Swan UDH2847 (1) 106.45 109.45 3.0 1.5 55.9 Swan Including (1) 108.3 108.7 0.4 0.2 400 Swan UDH2848 (1) 95.3 98.05 2.75 1.8 234 Swan UDH2849 (1) 96.5 97.2 2.7 2.2 840 Swan Including (1) 96.5 99.2 0.7 0.6 3,220 Swan UDH2850 84.55 86.5 1.95 1.6 44.7 Swan UDH2851 (1) 77.55 78.9 1.35 1.2 120 Swan UDH2852 70.45 74.0 3.55 2.7 10.6 Swan UDH2853 (1) 71.15 75.7 4.55 3.9 302 Swan Including (1) 72.5 74.15 1.65 1.4 824 Swan UDH2854 (1) 69.0 72.6 3.6 3.3 287 Swan Including (1) 72.0 72.6 0.6 0.5 1,710 Swan UDH2855 (1) 67.9 69.3 1.4 1.3 40.3 Swan UDH2856 (1) 66.05 67.4 1.35 1.3 339 Swan UDH2857 65.4 67.5 2.1 2.0 13.4 Swan UDH2858 (1) 66.4 67.5 1.1 1.1 34.3 Swan UDH2859 (1) 63.6 66.6 3.0 2.8 505 Swan Including (1) 66.0 66.3 0.3 0.3 4,060 Swan UDH2860 (1) 60.8 66.6 5.8 5.7 32.3 Swan Including (1) 63.15 64.4 1.25 1.2 114 Swan UDH2862 (1) 65.2 71.55 6.35 5.5 34.4 Swan Including (1) 71.0 71.55 0.55 0.5 318 Swan UDH2863 (1) 64.15 70.45 6.3 5.9 367 Swan Including (1) 64.15 66.25 2.1 2.0 1,058 Swan UDH2864 (1) 65.2 68.5 3.3 3.1 232 Swan Including (1) 65.7 66.25 0.55 0.5 1,340 Swan UDH2865 (1) 64.4 65.9 1.5 1.4 214 Swan Including (1) 65.0 65.4 0.4 0.4 680 Swan UDH2866 (1) 57.7 68.4 10.7 10.1 138 Swan Including (1) 61.65 62.9 1.25 1.2 1,094 Swan UDH2867 61.25 62.95 1.7 1.6 10.4 Swan UDH2868 (1) 57.0 67.2 10.2 9.9 45.2 Swan Including (1) 59.55 59.85 0.3 0.3 1,180 Swan UDH2869 (1) 54.25 67.5 13.25 12.0 145 Swan Including (1) 59.9 62.1 2.2 2.0 840 Swan UDH2870 70.0 72.55 2.55 2.2 269 Swan UDH2871 (1) 67.2 69.2 2 1.9 57.6 Swan Including (1) 68.8 69.2 0.4 0.4 263 Swan UDH2872 (1) 63.25 66.8 3.55 3.2 924 Swan Including (1) 63.9 64.35 0.45 0.4 6,590 Swan UDH2873 83.4 84.9 1.5 1.2 36.2 Swan UDH2874 (1) 80.35 83.9 3.55 2.9 117 Swan Including (1) 80.8 81.7 0.9 0.7 430 Swan UDH2877 72.3 73.15 0.85 0.7 149 Swan UDH2878 76.3 78.2 1.9 1.6 33.6 Swan UDH2880 69.0 70.45 1.45 1.3 12.0 Swan UDH2882 68.5 69.7 1.2 1.0 128 Swan UDH2883 66.1 67.4 1.3 1.3 65.7 Swan UDH2917 55.8 56.5 0.7 0.5 6.0 Swan UDH2919 53.4 57.4 4 3.3 4.8 Swan UDH2920 53.7 64.0 10.3 7.4 12.8 Swan UDH2928 289.6 291.6 2.0 1.7 9.3 Swan UDH2971 63.4 65.8 2.4 1.8 10.0 Swan UDH2972 68.6 71.85 3.25 2.2 9.1 Swan UDH2973 70.4 72.7 2.3 2.0 4.5 Swan UDH2975 73.8 78.25 4.45 3.1 6.6 Swan UDH2976 82.6 87.7 5.1 3.8 15.8 Swan UDH2979 64.95 66.3 1.35 1.1 15.2 Swan UDH2981 79.3 84.1 4.8 2.6 5.1 Swan UDH2983 59.75 62.1 2.35 2.0 8.8 Swan UDH2984 84.0 87.1 3.1 2.7 8.2 Swan UDH2985 73.2 77.0 3.8 3.2 12.2 Swan UDH2986 78.1 88.45 10.38 8.8 9.2 Swan UDH2987 90.65 94.15 3.5 3.0 14.5 Swan UDH2995 (1) 70.25 71.95 1.7 1.0 6.3 Swan UDH3017 (1) 31.4 41.0 9.6 9.2 18.2 Swan UDH3023 (1) 37.75 43.45 5.7 5.6 306 Swan Including (1) 42.65 43.05 0.4 0.3 4,000 Swan UDH3024 (1) 33.0 40.0 7.0 6.8 918 Swan Including (1) 36.0 39.7 3.7 3.3 1,722 Swan UDH3054 111.8 113.5 1.7 1.5 26.4 Swan UDH3055 106.9 112.9 6.0 3.6 34.4 Swan UDH3060 (1) 63.6 71.6 8.0 7.8 184 Swan UDH3061 (1) 63.3 68.65 5.35 5.25 87.6 Swan UDH3063 (1) 67.6 74.0 6.4 6.2 17.9 Swan UDH3064 92.85 96.6 3.75 2.5 3.9 Swan UDH3064A 90.65 92.9 2.25 1.8 177 Swan UDH3065 (1) 82.4 86.8 4.4 3.5 14.1 Swan UDH3066 (1) 73.95 80.55 6.6 6.0 97.1 Swan UDH3067 (1) 67.4 77.0 9.6 9.2 139 Swan UDH3076 49.45 52.05 2.6 1.4 33.2 Swan UDH3077 (1) 58.2 62.7 4.5 2.2 320 Swan UDH3101 (1) 77.5 84.25 6.75 6.1 365 Swan Including (1) 81.0 82.15 1.15 1.0 1,629 Swan UDH3102 (1) 75.65 77.7 2.05 2.0 34.1 Swan UDH3103 (1) 65.1 76.3 11.2 11.0 229 Swan Including (1) 68.7 69.3 0.6 0.6 3,520 Swan UDH3104 66.2 72.0 5.8 5.7 22.1 Swan UDH3105 (1) 65.1 72.1 7.0 6.8 25.8 Swan Including (1) 71.1 71.5 0.4 0.4 339 Swan UDH3106 (1) 74.0 79.2 5.2 4.3 120 Swan Including (1) 77.05 78.8 1.75 1.5 322 Swan UDH3107 96.35 97.3 0.95 0.7 7.6 Swan UDH3108 (1) 83.45 88.55 5.1 4.2 48.8 Swan Including (1) 85.9 86.3 0.4 0.3 368 Swan UDH3109 77.4 77.95 0.55 0.5 8.6 Swan UDH3110 (1) 74.85 76.45 1.6 1.5 419 Swan Including (1) 75.5 75.95 0.45 0.4 1,300 Swan UDH3111 (1) 68.9 78.9 10.0 9.9 35.4 Swan Including (1) 69.25 69.8 0.55 0.5 472 Swan UDH3112 (1) 70.6 73.35 2.75 2.4 791 Swan Including (1) 71.15 71.8 0.65 0.6 3,300 Swan UDH3113 (1) 71.3 75.0 3.7 3.7 40.6 Swan Including (1) 72.1 72.4 0.3 0.3 395 Swan UDH3114 70.7 74.2 3.5 2.7 16.4 Swan UDH3115 83.25 88.6 5.35 4.3 14.6 Swan UDH3116 94.25 95.1 0.85 0.8 31.4 Swan UDH3117 91.5 93.4 1.9 1.7 69.3 Swan UDH3118 (1) 95.8 97.15 1.35 1.1 111 Swan Including (1) 96.1 96.45 0.35 0.3 356 Swan UDH3119 198.9 212.15 13.25 11.5 3.0 Swan UDH3119 205.25 212.15 6.9 6.5 3.8 Swan UDH3119A 199.8 203.1 3.3 3.1 7.0 Swan UDH3164 (1) 101.85 103.65 1.8 1.6 15.9 Swan UDH3165 92.45 94.9 2.45 1.9 10.6 Swan UDH3166 (1) 76.0 78.1 2.1 2.0 298 Swan Including (1) 77.0 77.4 0.4 0.4 1,470 Swan UDH3171 (1) 81.1 86.1 5.0 4.7 488 Swan Including (1) 84.85 85.8 0.95 0.9 2,527 Swan UDH3172 (1) 67.35 74.75 7.4 7.4 159 Swan Including (1) 73.25 74.0 0.75 0.8 1,448 Swan UDH3174 (1) 67.1 74.5 7.4 6.7 34.7 Swan Including (1) 70.35 71.3 0.95 0.9 230 Swan UDH3176A 83.6 87.05 3.45 3.4 12.6 Swan UDH3177 (1) 88.0 95.4 7.4 6.1 39.5 Swan Including (1) 94.8 95.1 0.3 0.3 730 Swan UDH3178 (1) 84.7 92.7 8.0 5.1 131 Swan Including (1) 86.35 86.65 0.3 0.2 2,250 Swan UDH3180 158.1 163.55 5.45 4.2 15.0 Swan UDH3184A (1) 148.75 155.8 7.05 6.1 17.7 Swan Including (1) 150.8 151.25 0.45 0.4 145 Swan UDH3186 (1) 118.65 120.0 1.35 0.9 321 Swan Including (1) 118.65 119.3 0.65 0.4 639 Swan UDH3188 (1) 121.0 128.75 7.75 2.7 342 Swan Including (1) 125.9 127.2 1.3 0.4 1,612 Swan Swan Footwall Splay Mineralization - Drill Intercepts within Mineral Reserves UDH3061 77.55 78.7 1.15 1.1 18.8 Swan FW Splay UDH3063 93.65 95.0 1.35 1.0 5.4 Swan FW Splay UDH3101 95.9 96.7 0.8 0.7 6.5 Swan FW Splay UDH3102 87.6 88.7 1.1 1.0 6.5 Swan FW Splay UDH3103 (1) 76.3 81.1 4.8 4.4 40.8 Swan FW Splay Including (1) 79.05 79.35 0.3 0.3 267 Swan FW Splay UDH3104 (1) 76.85 79.0 2.15 2.0 52.4 Swan FW splay Including (1) 77.9 78.25 0.35 0.3 266 Swan FW splay UDH3105 82.35 83.95 1.6 1.5 4.2 Swan FW splay UDH3107 98.35 99.1 0.75 0.7 16.1 Swan FW splay UDH3108 (1) 90.85 93.65 2.8 2.6 1,083 Swan FW splay Including (1) 90.85 91.2 0.35 0.3 8,610 Swan FW splay UDH3109 84.1 86.0 1.9 1.9 4.4 Swan FW splay UDH3111 (1) 81.2 82.5 1.3 1.3 62.4 Swan FW splay UDH3112 (1) 83.45 84.25 3.75 3.5 38.0 Swan FW splay Including (1) 83.75 84.25 0.5 0.5 229 Swan FW splay UDH3113 84.1 85.8 1.7 1.6 28.6 Swan FW splay UDH3114 92.2 97.1 4.9 4.9 6.9 Swan FW splay UDH3115 95.15 96.3 1.15 0.4 8.0 Swan FW splay UDH3166 82.2 85.0 2.8 2.6 13.0 Swan FW splay UDH3060 76.25 79.1 2.85 2.7 2.9 Swan FW Splay Swan South Mineralization - Drill Intercepts outside of Mineral Reserves UDE175A 941.3 956.2 14.9 11.4 4.4 Swan South UDE181A 927.1 932.55 5.45 4.2 8.7 Swan South UDE184 819.75 823.0 3.25 2.5 8.8 Swan South UDE184A 803.7 808.6 4.9 3.8 6.7 Swan South UDE184B 772.6 777.0 4.4 3.4 5.0 Swan South UDE184C 772.45 777.4 4.95 3.8 6.8 Swan South UDE185A 871.9 879.1 7.2 7.1 7.9 Swan South UDE199 773.0 781.75 8.75 6.7 7.3 Swan South UDE200 716.5 732.0 15.5 11.9 4.9 Swan South UDE200A 719.0 726.8 7.8 6.0 4.6 Swan South UDE201 835.45 837.65 2.2 1.7 0.2 Swan South UDE203 622.4 626.4 4.0 3.1 2.2 Swan South UDE204 634.3 652.3 18 13.8 6.2 Swan South UDE205 627.5 633.65 6.15 4.7 10.4 Swan South UDE206 656.9 660.0 3.1 2.4 5.5 Swan South UDE207 759.2 759.7 0.5 0.4 0.0 Swan South UDE208 675.0 681.8 6.8 5.2 9.9 Swan South Including 678.2 678.7 0.5 0.4 65.2 Swan South UDE209 681.5 685.0 3.5 2.7 1.8 Swan South UDE210 709.6 715.5 5.9 4.5 14.8 Swan South UDE211 729.4 735.2 5.8 4.4 7.6 Swan South UDE212A 1045.1 1045.5 0.4 0.3 2.6 Swan South UDE265 621.2 621.8 0.6 0.5 2.1 Swan South UDH2482 390.0 402.65 12.65 7.3 3.6 Swan South UDH2489 (1) 386.0 391.0 5.0 4.7 59.1 Swan South Including (1) 389.3 390 0.7 0.7 319 Swan South UDH2831 257.0 258.7 1.7 1.6 14.6 Swan South UDH3068 (1) 67.3 75.0 7.7 7.5 63.2 Swan South UDH3094 392.4 393.25 0.85 0.8 6.2 Swan South UDH3120 202.3 212.7 10.4 10.1 8.0 Swan South UDH3122 199.1 204.3 5.2 4.2 5.8 Swan South UDH3123 199.3 200.1 0.8 0.8 2.8 Swan South UDH3124 198.6 199.8 1.2 1.1 12.5 Swan South UDH3126 254.45 260.9 6.45 5.6 6.4 Swan South UDH3127 (1) 249.9 253.35 3.45 3.0 19.7 Swan South Including (1) 251.8 252.1 0.3 0.3 141 Swan South UDH3128 230.1 233.95 3.85 3.5 8.5 Swan South UDH3129 237.0 240.5 3.5 2.9 8.1 Swan South UDH3130 231.85 234.0 2.15 2.0 13.1 Swan South UDH3131 (1) 266.7 277.85 11.2 9.7 6.8 Swan South UDH3132 (1) 268.3 275.85 7.55 5.5 87.6 Swan South UDH3133A 299.35 300.1 0.75 0.7 5.4 Swan South UDH3134 299.0 303.0 4.0 2.8 2.7 Swan South UDH3135 248.2 255.5 7.3 6.7 6.4 Swan South UDH3136 254.8 259.9 5.1 5.0 4.3 Swan South UDH3137 (1) 246.9 249.4 2.5 2.1 2.2 Swan South UDH3138 249.25 253.9 4.65 4.2 5 Swan South UDH3139 247.2 251.2 4.0 3.7 6.3 Swan South UDH3140 237.7 241.3 3.6 3.5 9.3 Swan South UDH3141 239.65 240.7 1.05 1.0 4.3 Swan South UDH3142 (1) 255.5 260.65 5.15 4.7 45 Swan South Including (1) 258.7 259.4 0.7 0.7 267 Swan South UDH3143 270.2 283.1 12.9 12.1 26.4 Swan South UDH3145 (1) 242.25 243.5 1.25 1.2 40.4 Swan South Including (1) 242.25 242.95 0.7 0.7 73.6 Swan South UDH3146 (1) 239.1 245.5 6.4 6.3 4.6 Swan South UDH3148 236.65 240.3 3.65 3.6 8.5 Swan South UDH3148A 235.9 240.0 4.1 3.6 5.9 Swan South UDH3149 245.45 249.6 4.15 4.0 6.9 Swan South UDH3149A 238.0 239.7 1.7 1.6 16.0 Swan South UDH3150 231.1 237.6 6.5 6.5 9.0 Swan South UDH3151 234.4 236.45 2.05 1.9 6.2 Swan South UDH3153 234.0 237.3 3.3 3.3 8.9 Swan South UDH3154 238.75 245.45 6.7 6.3 13.5 Swan South UDH3156 242.0 249.2 7.2 7.1 8.7 Swan South UDH3179 152.55 155.45 2.9 2.9 7.1 Swan South UDH3182 139.2 140.5 1.3 1.1 4.5 Swan South UDH3183 142.2 143.7 1.5 1.2 10.2 Swan South UDH3228 248.0 250.05 2.05 1.8 5.2 Swan South Swan Footwall Splay Mineralization - Drill Intercepts outside of Mineral Reserves UDE200A 728.25 743.95 15.7 12.0 2.8 Swan FW Splay UDE204 671.9 672.7 0.8 0.5 42.6 Swan FW Splay UDE208 684.5 687.0 2.5 2.3 6.2 Swan FW Splay UDH3124 225.2 226.0 0.8 0.8 17.9 Swan FW Splay UDH3130 248.0 249.1 1.1 1.0 7.9 Swan FW splay Cygnet Mineralized Zone - Drill intercepts outside of Mineral Reserves UDE181A 1,124.05 1,130.65 6.6 5.5 6.6 Cygnet Including 1,127.1 1,127.4 0.3 0.3 27.9 Cygnet UDE184A 956.7 957.0 0.3 0.3 1.8 Cygnet UDE185A 1,054.6 1,056.9 2.3 2.1 8.7 Cygnet UDE195 222.0 280.7 58.7 20.0 4.8 Cygnet UDE201 1030.5 1031 0.5 0.4 2.7 Cygnet UDE203 770.6 771.0 0.4 0.3 2.9 Cygnet UDE204 820.7 821.0 0.3 0.3 5.0 Cygnet UDE205 804.45 804.9 0.45 0.4 4.6 Cygnet UDE206 848.1 848.4 0.3 0.3 5.0 Cygnet UDE207 1011.5 1011.95 0.5 0.4 2.1 Cygnet UDE208 790.6 790.9 0.3 0.3 1.8 Cygnet UDE209 888.0 891.1 3.1 2.6 7.9 Cygnet UDE210 916.6 917.3 0.7 0.6 3.2 Cygnet UDE211 975.2 977.8 2.6 2.2 3.3 Cygnet UDE243 617.15 619.75 2.6 2.5 2.8 Cygnet UDE245 207.7 208.9 1.2 1.1 2.2 Cygnet UDE246 225.9 227.4 1.5 1.2 11.5 Cygnet UDE247 (1) 212.6 214.4 1.8 1.5 28.4 Cygnet UDE248 277.05 278.65 1.6 1.3 7.9 Cygnet UDE249 315.45 316.75 1.3 1.1 8.3 Cygnet UDE250 338.9 340.0 1.1 0.9 3.4 Cygnet UDE258 296.1 297.15 1.05 0.9 3.0 Cygnet UDE259 318.4 325.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 Cygnet UDE260 319.2 320.9 1.7 1.0 3.5 Cygnet UDE261 364.1 365.3 1.2 1.0 9.3 Cygnet UDE263 391.35 392.35 1.0 0.8 7.3 Cygnet UDE265 754.95 756.25 1.3 1.1 9.4 Cygnet UDE280 274.65 280.05 5.4 4.5 11.2 Cygnet UDE282 355.3 357.5 2.2 1.2 0.1 Cygnet UDE282A 356.0 357.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 Cygnet UDH2831 371.0 377.0 6.0 5.7 6.1 Cygnet UDH2886 384.65 388.15 3.5 3.2 11.4 Cygnet UDH2887 400.65 405.6 4.95 3.8 4.1 Cygnet UDH2928 379.0 381.95 3.0 2.8 4.9 Cygnet UDH2931 97.0 101.3 4.3 2.3 3.3 Cygnet UDH2932 58.0 59.2 1.2 1.0 18.8 Cygnet UDH2933 69.9 73.85 3.95 3.0 11.4 Cygnet UDH3068 208.1 209.75 1.65 1.4 6.1 Cygnet UDH3094 477.4 479.55 2.15 1.9 7.2 Cygnet UDH3122 266.7 272.6 5.3 5.2 12.3 Cygnet UDH3163 341.25 343.0 1.75 1.4 2.6 Cygnet UDH3203 325.0 327.2 2.2 1.4 2.4 Cygnet UDH3106 240.1 240.8 0.7 0.5 10.7 Cygnet UDE248 (1) 194.55 196.05 1.5 1.3 9.2 Pen UDE249 225.95 226.7 0.75 0.3 7.3 Pen UDE259 272.3 272.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 Pen UDE261 333.55 334.55 1.0 0.6 23.1 Pen UDE262 (1) 317.7 318.9 1.2 0.9 239 Pen Including (1) 318.05 318.45 0.4 0.3 701 Pen UDE263 315.2 316.1 0.9 0.5 5.7 Pen UDE280 198.0 200.6 2.6 2.1 3.1 Pen Cob Fault Mineralization - Drill Intercepts outside of Mineral Reserves UDE184 1,049.0 1,051.0 2.0 1.7 5.7 Cob UDE185A 1,079.7 1,080.4 0.7 0.6 5.7 Cob UDE200 922.25 925.65 3.4 2.4 11.1 Cob





Notes: (1) – Visible-gold observed in drill intercept.



Drill intercepts greater than 30 Gram-Metre (gold grade x estimated true width) or containing visible-gold are shown in bold text.



For Table 2 (below), collar locations are in Fosterville Mine Grid coordinate system.



For Table 2 (below), Collar Plunges with negative values indicate drilling downwards from the horizontal.





Table 2: Underground Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations, Fosterville Gold Mine



Hole ID Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(m) Collar

Azimuth (°) Collar

Plunge (°) Total Depth

(m) Drilled Metres Underground Diamond Drilling inside Swan Mineral Reserves UDH2483 6,226 1,341 4,194 84.9 -43.8 377.9 377.9 UDH2700 6,226 1,341 4,194 92.0 -63.0 431.8 431.8 UDH2717 6,577 1,622 4,101 229.4 -14.4 117.0 117.0 UDH2729 6,226 1,341 4,195 86.0 -49.5 384.2 384.2 UDH2787 6,392 1,395 4,055 96.2 -39.9 219.0 219.0 UDH2829 6,353 1,406 4,192 113.7 -31.5 349.0 349.0 UDH2832 6,401 1,512 4,044 40.0 2.0 89.0 89.0 UDH2834 6,401 1,511 4,045 48.0 5.0 96.0 96.0 UDH2835 6,401 1,512 4,044 54.0 -1.0 88.0 88.0 UDH2836 6,410 1,497 4,045 17.0 17.0 147.4 147.4 UDH2837 6,410 1,497 4,045 17.0 9.0 119.3 119.3 UDH2838 6,410 1,497 4,045 29.0 13.5 123.4 123.4 UDH2839 6,410 1,498 4,045 36.0 13.0 114.0 114.0 UDH2840 6,410 1,497 4,045 27.0 6.0 108.1 108.1 UDH2841 6,410 1,497 4,045 35.0 9.0 105.0 105.0 UDH2842 6,410 1,497 4,044 18.0 2.0 101.8 101.8 UDH2843 6,410 1,497 4,044 19.0 -9.0 93.0 93.0 UDH2844 6,410 1,497 4,044 25.0 -2.0 98.5 98.5 UDH2845 6,410 1,497 4,044 27.0 -10.0 92.4 92.4 UDH2846 6,410 1,497 4,044 33.0 1.0 93.0 93.0 UDH2847 6,397 1,514 4,045 27.0 16.0 116.8 116.8 UDH2848 6,397 1,514 4,045 39.0 15.5 115.0 115.0 UDH2849 6,396 1,514 4,045 29.0 11.0 107.5 107.5 UDH2850 6,396 1,514 4,045 28.0 4.0 104.9 104.9 UDH2851 6,397 1,514 4,044 26.0 -4.0 98.9 98.9 UDH2852 6,396 1,514 4,044 41.0 -4.0 84.0 84.0 UDH2853 6,396 1,514 4,044 24.0 -11.0 84.0 84.0 UDH2854 6,396 1,514 4,044 33.0 -9.0 81.0 81.0 UDH2855 6,396 1,514 4,044 45.0 -12.0 79.0 79.0 UDH2856 6,390 1,517 4,044 45.0 -20.0 80.0 80.0 UDH2857 6,390 1,517 4,044 49.0 -28.0 78.0 78.0 UDH2858 6,390 1,517 4,044 39.0 -32.0 89.0 89.0 UDH2859 6,390 1,517 4,043 31.0 -38.5 86.8 86.8 UDH2860 6,390 1,517 4,043 35.0 -50.0 87.0 87.0 UDH2862 6,407 1,504 4,044 14.0 -18.0 83.9 83.9 UDH2863 6,407 1,504 4,044 25.0 -20.0 80.9 80.9 UDH2864 6,407 1,504 4,043 18.0 -26.0 81.0 81.0 UDH2865 6,407 1,504 4,043 38.0 -23.0 78.0 78.0 UDH2866 6,407 1,504 4,043 29.0 -31.0 75.0 75.0 UDH2867 6,407 1,504 4,043 40.0 -34.5 75.0 75.0 UDH2868 6,407 1,504 4,043 35.0 -43.0 87.0 87.0 UDH2869 6,407 1,504 4,043 28.0 -52.5 84.0 84.0 UDH2870 6,390 1,517 4,044 31.0 -17.0 86.9 86.9 UDH2871 6,390 1,517 4,044 29.0 -28.0 78.0 78.0 UDH2872 6,391 1,517 4,043 19.0 -57.0 83.0 83.0 UDH2873 6,390 1,517 4,045 48.0 7.0 101.9 101.9 UDH2874 6,390 1,517 4,045 56.0 4.0 90.0 90.0 UDH2877 6,390 1,517 4,044 56.0 -4.0 83.6 83.6 UDH2878 6,390 1,517 4,044 64.0 0.0 89.9 89.9 UDH2880 6,390 1,517 4,044 49.0 -9.0 84.0 84.0 UDH2882 6,390 1,517 4,044 60.0 -9.0 83.0 83.0 UDH2883 6,390 1,517 4,044 55.0 -18.0 77.0 77.0 UDH2917 6,484 1,672 4,086 234.0 5.0 69.1 69.1 UDH2919 6,463 1,685 4,087 244.0 15.0 71.7 71.7 UDH2920 6,463 1,685 4,086 245.0 6.0 70.7 70.7 UDH2928 6,353 1,406 4,193 100.7 -26.3 415.7 415.7 UDH2971 6,411 1,718 4,085 256.4 17.9 83.1 83.1 UDH2972 6,411 1,718 4,084 260.3 11.2 86.6 86.6 UDH2973 6,410 1,719 4,084 244.7 7.8 92.9 92.9 UDH2975 6,410 1,719 4,084 249.2 5.8 89.9 89.9 UDH2976 6,410 1,719 4,084 250.8 -3.7 126.1 126.1 UDH2979 6,432 1,704 4,085 254.1 6.9 92.9 92.9 UDH2981 6,432 1,703 4,085 258.0 -2.2 92.6 92.6 UDH2983 6,442 1,697 4,086 259.5 10.1 80.6 80.6 UDH2984 6,440 1,697 4,085 250.6 -8.1 98.9 98.9 UDH2985 6,410 1,719 4,084 229.5 5.9 100.0 100.0 UDH2986 6,410 1,719 4,084 234.8 -4.4 108.0 108.0 UDH2987 6,409 1,719 4,084 248.7 -7.6 104.7 104.7 UDH2995 6,484 1,672 4,086 234.0 -2.3 83.8 83.8 UDH3017 6,434 1,510 4,038 11.0 -44.0 50.5 50.5 UDH3023 6,434 1,509 4,038 22.9 -58.4 50.5 50.5 UDH3024 6,435 1,522 4,038 17.8 -19.6 48.8 48.8 UDH3054 6,314 1,536 4,042 55.0 10.7 126.1 126.1 UDH3055 6,314 1,536 4,042 61.1 11.3 113.5 113.5 UDH3060 6,314 1,536 4,041 54.4 -31.5 86.8 86.8 UDH3061 6,314 1,536 4,040 62.7 -39.5 89.0 89.0 UDH3063 6,314 1,536 4,040 58.2 -59.9 102.0 102.0 UDH3064 6,347 1,528 4,046 55.3 -1.1 107.5 107.5 UDH3064A 6,348 1,528 4,045 55.3 -1.1 110.2 110.2 UDH3065 6,347 1,528 4,045 59.9 -6.5 98.5 98.5 UDH3066 6,347 1,528 4,045 52.9 -15.9 89.6 89.6 UDH3067 6,347 1,528 4,045 69.8 -26.5 89.7 89.7 UDH3076 6,408 1,555 4,048 75.9 11.3 62.0 62.0 UDH3077 6,408 1,555 4,048 63.5 21.6 74.6 74.6 UDH3101 6,331 1,532 4,044 56.0 -8.0 99.2 99.2 UDH3102 6,331 1,532 4,044 64.0 -11.0 100.7 100.7 UDH3103 6,331 1,532 4,044 62.0 -26.0 89.6 89.6 UDH3104 6,331 1,532 4,043 67.0 -44.0 86.5 86.5 UDH3105 6,331 1,532 4,043 60.0 -52.5 95.4 95.4 UDH3106 6,331 1,532 4,043 62.5 -63.5 260.1 260.1 UDH3107 6,310 1,537 4,042 66.0 4.0 111.0 111.0 UDH3108 6,310 1,537 4,041 65.0 -1.0 113.7 113.7 UDH3109 6,310 1,537 4,041 75.0 -13.0 101.9 101.9 UDH3110 6,310 1,537 4,041 70.0 -20.5 95.9 95.9 UDH3111 6,310 1,537 4,040 73.5 -30.5 95.8 95.8 UDH3112 6,309 1,537 4,040 86.5 -43.5 95.7 95.7 UDH3113 6,310 1,537 4,040 77.0 -53.0 98.5 98.5 UDH3114 6,310 1,537 4,040 72.0 -64.0 110.1 110.1 UDH3115 6,310 1,537 4,041 82.5 -10.0 107.8 107.8 UDH3116 6,310 1,537 4,041 85.0 -3.0 111.2 111.2 UDH3117 6,309 1,537 4,041 78.5 -2.0 102.2 102.2 UDH3118 6,310 1,537 4,042 74.0 4.0 113.9 113.9 UDH3119 6,084 1,391 3,955 48.0 -26.0 266.6 266.6 UDH3119A 6,084 1,391 3,955 57.6 -19.8 209.8 209.8 UDH3164 6,309 1,537 4,041 90.5 2.5 119.5 119.5 UDH3165 6,309 1,538 4,041 90.0 -8.0 111.5 111.5 UDH3166 6,310 1,537 4,041 81.0 -24.0 96.0 96.0 UDH3171 6,373 1,519 4,044 347.0 -48.0 95.7 95.7 UDH3172 6,372 1,520 4,044 15.7 -50.1 116.8 116.8 UDH3174 6,372 1,520 4,044 25.0 -54.0 95.7 95.7 UDH3176A 6,371 1,520 4,044 66.0 -84.0 102.0 102.0 UDH3177 6,369 1,521 4,044 122.0 -83.0 105.0 105.0 UDH3178 6,369 1,521 4,044 111.0 -72.0 102.0 102.0 UDH3180 6,400 1,396 4,054 98.0 -40.0 170.5 170.5 UDH3184A 6,400 1,396 4,054 86.5 -36.0 194.2 194.2 UDH3186 6,396 1,395 4,055 77.0 -41.0 205.1 205.1 UDH3188 6,401 1,396 4,054 70.0 -32.0 196.2 196.2 Underground Diamond Drilling outside of Swan Mineral Reserves UDE175A 5,553 1,446 4,447 90.8 -84.9 1,071.0 422.9 UDE181A 5,681 1,403 4,428 92.8 -79.7 1,140.0 769.0 UDE184 5,831 1,350 4,404 100.5 -74.3 1,142.8 1,142.8 UDE184A 5,831 1,350 4,404 100.5 -74.3 1,038.0 587.1 UDE184B 5,831 1,350 4,404 100.5 -74.3 813.0 521.6 UDE184C 5,831 1,350 4,404 100.5 -74.3 782.0 25.0 UDE185A 5,830 1,350 4,404 104.9 -79.2 1,105.3 616.2 UDE195 6,174 1,854 4,246 240.8 -71.4 670.0 670.0 UDE199 5,956 1,306 4,383 105.1 -71.3 1,011.5 1,011.5 UDE200 5,956 1,306 4,383 102.9 -68.4 987.0 987.0 UDE200A 5,956 1,306 4,383 102.9 -68.4 761.9 86.1 UDE201 5,956 1,306 4,383 109.4 -78.9 1,128.1 1,128.1 UDE203 6,081 1,288 4,362 90.9 -58.5 836.8 836.8 UDE204 6,081 1,288 4,362 94.4 -61.4 846.0 846.0 UDE205 6,082 1,285 4,362 98.0 -66.2 852.1 852.1 UDE206 6,082 1,285 4,362 99.4 -71.2 861.1 861.1 UDE207 6,081 1,286 4,362 102.0 -78.5 1,106.1 1,106.1 UDE208 5,956 1,311 4,383 83.7 -65.0 900.0 900.0 UDE209 5,956 1,306 4,383 88.2 -67.5 903.0 903.0 UDE210 5,956 1,306 4,383 86.5 -70.7 951.2 951.2 UDE211 5,956 1,306 4,383 84.0 -75.2 1,004.7 1,004.7 UDE212A 5,553 1,446 4,447 93.9 -84.3 1,113.0 147.0 UDE243 5,830 1,355 4,404 77.6 -45.1 677.6 677.6 UDE245 6,559 1,482 4,046 95.5 -21.3 330.0 330.0 UDE246 6,559 1,482 4,045 103.9 -35.7 350.9 350.9 UDE247 6,560 1,482 4,045 103.7 -48.0 356.9 356.9 UDE248 6,560 1,482 4,045 104.1 -61.3 686.6 686.6 UDE249 6,582 1,471 4,046 118.2 -67.0 452.9 452.9 UDE250 6,582 1,471 4,046 126.9 -74.4 502.4 502.4 UDE258 6,802 1,442 4,170 109.2 -36.1 317.9 317.9 UDE259 6,802 1,442 4,169 111.6 -46.5 447.0 447.0 UDE260 6,802 1,442 4,169 110.9 -54.3 456.3 456.3 UDE261 6,802 1,442 4,169 113.0 -64.2 445.0 445.0 UDE262 6,802 1,442 4,169 107.5 -59.6 443.7 443.7 UDE263 6,801 1,441 4,169 119.8 -70.6 551.9 551.9 UDE265 6,081 1,288 4,362 89.2 -54.9 905.7 905.7 UDE280 6,583 1,471 4,046 64.3 -67.1 494.9 494.9 UDE282 6,801 1,442 4,170 128.2 -34.0 416.9 416.9 UDE282A 6,801 1,442 4,170 128.2 -34.0 377.6 42.7 UDH2482 6,234 1,339 4,194 100.0 -27.0 428.9 428.9 UDH2489 6,226 1,341 4,195 101.0 -49.0 411.0 411.0 UDH2831 6,354 1,406 4,193 73.0 -29.4 396.0 396.0 UDH2886 6,444 1,317 4,060 99.7 -20.8 424.8 424.8 UDH2887 6,444 1,317 4,060 95.8 -40.0 501.0 501.0 UDH2931 6,463 1,690 4,085 13.9 -84.5 119.9 119.9 UDH2932 6,464 1,691 4,085 86.4 -41.5 74.6 74.6 UDH2933 6,463 1,690 4,085 123.0 -67.9 113.7 113.7 UDH2989 6,502 1,656 4,086 235.1 -6.3 92.9 92.9 UDH3068 6,347 1,528 4,044 52.5 -34.0 236.4 236.4 UDH3094 6,227 1,341 4,195 88.0 -26.0 492.1 492.1 UDH3120 6,083 1,391 3,955 56.5 -25.7 248.0 248.0 UDH3122 6,083 1,391 3,955 61.2 -33.1 368.9 368.9 UDH3123 6,084 1,391 3,955 44.5 -29.2 257.9 257.9 UDH3124 6,083 1,391 3,955 58.0 -41.0 260.6 260.6 UDH3126 6,046 1,366 3,949 66.1 -18.5 286.2 286.2 UDH3127 6,046 1,366 3,949 65.0 -22.8 281.6 281.6 UDH3128 6,046 1,366 3,949 58.6 -33.5 269.3 269.3 UDH3129 6,046 1,366 3,949 66.0 -33.5 253.9 253.9 UDH3130 6,046 1,366 3,948 65.3 -38.3 254.2 254.2 UDH3131 6,046 1,365 3,949 64.3 -12.9 290.1 290.1 UDH3132 6,046 1,366 3,949 70.0 -14.6 295.0 295.0 UDH3133A 6,046 1,366 3,950 70.0 -9.0 314.6 314.6 UDH3134 6,046 1,366 3,950 64.9 -8.0 320.3 320.3 UDH3135 6,014 1,373 3,944 62.1 -23.3 283.0 283.0 UDH3136 6,014 1,373 3,944 69.4 -23.9 280.4 280.4 UDH3137 6,014 1,372 3,944 57.9 -25.4 278.7 278.7 UDH3138 6,014 1,373 3,943 66.6 -27.8 257.8 257.8 UDH3139 6,014 1,373 3,943 67.1 -32.9 277.2 277.2 UDH3140 6,014 1,373 3,943 61.5 -37.4 257.5 257.5 UDH3141 6,014 1,373 3,943 64.2 -41.9 251.5 251.5 UDH3142 6,014 1,373 3,944 64.7 -19.9 284.6 284.6 UDH3143 6,014 1,373 3,944 69.0 -15.0 299.6 299.6 UDH3145 5,992 1,395 3,940 65.1 -29.6 269.7 269.7 UDH3146 5,991 1,395 3,940 73.0 -30.6 270.0 270.0 UDH3148 5,991 1,395 3,940 68.3 -36.0 257.0 257.0 UDH3148A 5,991 1,395 3,940 74.0 -31.1 240.0 54.3 UDH3149 5,991 1,395 3,940 77.2 -35.1 270.0 270.0 UDH3149A 5,991 1,395 3,940 72.0 -40.0 275.8 275.8 UDH3150 5,992 1,395 3,939 61.0 -39.8 257.7 257.7 UDH3151 5,991 1,395 3,939 68.0 -43.0 257.8 257.8 UDH3153 5,992 1,394 3,939 62.0 -47.0 254.7 254.7 UDH3154 5,991 1,395 3,939 74.0 -48.0 260.5 260.5 UDH3156 5,991 1,395 3,940 68.0 -23.5 279.0 279.0 UDH3163 6,801 1,442 4,169 123.1 -59.0 391.5 391.5 UDH3179 6,400 1,396 4,054 92.7 -47.9 224.4 224.4 UDH3182 6,395 1,395 4,055 80.0 -41.0 203.9 203.9 UDH3183 6,401 1,396 4,054 80.0 -48.0 149.4 149.4 UDH3203 6,803 1,443 4,169 123.0 -51.0 366.1 366.1 UDH3228 6,014 1,373 3,943 63.0 -29.0 278.4 278.4





Figure 1 Location Map – Fosterville Gold Mine Figure 2 Lower Phoenix System Figure 3 Swan South Mineralization Figure 4 Swan Footwall Splay Mineralization Figure 5 Swan Reserve Mineralization Figure 6 Cross Section, Lower Phoenix and Cygnet Figure 7 Cygnet, Pen & Cob Fault Mineralization



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.