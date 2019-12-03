Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture – Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Forecast To 2026”

Overview:

In the field of computer science, Artificial Intelligence or commonly known as the AI, also sometimes known as machine intelligence. The machine intelligence is the intelligence that is being demonstrated by the machines, which are in contrast to the natural intelligence that is being displayed by humans. Leading textbooks on Artificial Intelligence term the field to be the study of "intelligent agents." Any device that is capable of perceiving the environment and takes actions that can maximize the chance of successfully achieving its goals is termed as the product of Artificial intelligence.

Precision agriculture uses the technology of Artificial Intelligence to aid in the detection of diseases in plants, pests, and the poor plant nutrition of the farms. The Artificial Intelligence sensors are capable of detecting and targeting the weeds, which helps in the deciding of the applying of the herbicides within the right buffer zone. Concerning the ground data, the farmers are also taking steps for the monitoring of the farm.

Generally, the term Artificial Intelligence, which is often used for describing the machines or the computers that are capable of mimic of the cognitive functions that humans associate with the human mind, which collectively includes the learning and the problem-solving.

Top Key Players:

Vision Robotics

aWhere

John Deere

SAP

Prospera Technologies

CropX

IBM

Granular

Precision Hawk

Harvest Croo Robotics

The Climate Corporation

Resson

Spensa Technologies

Agribotix

Cainthus

Mavrx

Microsoft

Gamaya

Intel

Market Segmentation of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market:

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Computer Vision – The Computer vision is a field of interdisciplinary science that helps in dealing with computers and how they can be manufactured in order to gain a high-level understanding of the digital images.

Predictive Analytics – The Predictive Analytics encompasses a large variety of statistical techniques that ranges from the data mining to the predictive modeling and the machine learning that helps in the analyzing of the current and the historical facts.

Machine Learning – Machine learning is the process of the scientific study of the algorithms and the statistical models which the computer systems use for the performing of a specified task without even using the explicit instructions, relying on the patterns and the inference instead.

Major Geographical Regions of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market:

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture includes the countries like the Canada, the United States of America, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, , Japan, Indonesia, India, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights:

The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which was more than the anticipated value of the year 2026 of 202.57 Billion USD. The Global Market of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018 with revenue of 20.67 Billion USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture is termed as 2019-2026.

