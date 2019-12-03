Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Soar at a CAGR of 21.1% till 2026; Growing Need to Curb Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market Research Report are BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., LG Chem, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Johnson, Controls International Plc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle Battery Market volume is projected to reach 40.6 million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Increasing production of electric vehicles will be one of the primary growth drivers of this market. The demand for electric vehicle batteries is driven by the growing to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources. Electric vehicles are expected to play a central role in the global commitment towards attaining sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. This skyrocketing demand and production is further underpinned by the rising concerns regarding rampant pollution and unchecked carbon emissions that are exacerbating the effects of global warming and climate change. With increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for their batteries is expected to rise in tandem, expanding the Electric Vehicle Battery Market size in the process.

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Vehicle Type (PHEV, BEV, HEV), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026”, the volume of the market stood at 8.6 million units in 2018. The report incorporates actionable research that is aimed at enabling businesses to formulate strategies best suited to the requirements of the market. This is achieved by providing a comprehensive overview of the industry as well as an exhaustive analysis of the various factors, trends, future prospects, and competitive and regional dynamics that will influence the market during the forecast period.



Conducive Government Policies to Encourage Adoption

With a view to contain greenhouse gas emissions, governments and regulatory authorities in various countries are designing policies to encourage uptake of electric vehicles which include tax exemptions, subsidies, prioritized availability of credit, and other financial incentives. For example, the UK announced a registration tax under which electric vehicles priced under £40,000 are fully tax-exempt, while reduced tax rates are applied for plug-in hybrid vehicles. Furthermore, policies are also aimed at attracting investment into developing charging infrastructure for these vehicles. For instance, in Ireland, the government provides an incentive of €2,000 for installing an electric car charging station. These incentives will play a key role in shaping the Electric Vehicle Battery Market trends in the forthcoming years.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Follow

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Electric Vehicle Battery Market share owing to the increasingly stringent regulations put in place by governments in the region to reduce carbon and GHG emissions. The volume of the market in Europe was at 3.1 million in 2018 and is expected to increase mainly on account of a well-established EV infrastructure. The other factor favoring growth in this region is the supply of nickel-metal batteries and lithium-ion batteries at competitive prices by companies. Gradual shift towards electric vehicles as a result of volatile oil prices will be the main factor driving the market in North America. Additionally, rising investments in e-mobility ventures coupled with active government support will further fuel this market in the region.

Interesting Innovation Opportunities to Stimulate Competition

The Electric Vehicle Battery Market forecast by Fortune Business Insights says that this market is set to experience intense competition in the coming decade. This is because major players are looking to consolidate their position through launch of innovative products and strategic collaborations to diversify their product offerings.



Key Industry Developments:

May 2019: Panasonic Corporation launched Nymbus, a first of its kind smart EV charging service, in India. This next-gen charging system is equipped with charging stations, swap stations, and telematics, along with cloud analytics and artificial intelligence solutions.

November 2019: Samsung SDI and BMW Group signed a USD 3.2 billion contract under which Samsung will supply lithium-ion battery cells to BMW to enable the carmaker to release 25 new green car models by 2025.

List of the Prominent Players Operating in the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market are:

BYD Company Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

LG Chem

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor landscape

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lead Acid Battery Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type PHEV BEV HEV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!!!





