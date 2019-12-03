Online Travel Market Report, 2019 Featuring Expedia, Booking Holdings, Oyo, Airbnb, Hilton, TripAdvisor, SkyScanner

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Online Travel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online travel market is being constantly reshaped and is ever evolving due to regular technological advancements. These include the introduction of AI to enhance data collection, the rise of aggregator sites which present direct suppliers with strategic challenges, and emerging players that are often exclusively online meaning their significant capital is less likely to be tied up, allowing them to be more flexible in a fast changing environment.



This report analyzes the online travel space, the key trends within it, and the challenges and opportunities facing the companies present within it.



Key Highlights

Travel companies now face two major challenges from online distribution: control over price and availability and the management of website content. To maintain price control, tourism companies must structure rates effectively according to the demand in the market and monitor competitiveness in a very much price driven industry.

Online loyalty programmes are now seen as a key way to drive customer loyalty and ensure that a consumer does not switch to a different provider through creating a more personalized experience. It is imperative for tourism companies to keep their online reward programmes constantly updated, offering new personalized experiences which have been formed through effective data collection by tracking a customer's online journey or by utilizing chatbots when they visit the website.

Travelers now no longer want a standardized product/service which is sold to the masses, they want to be in charge of how they experience and consume their vacation, whilst feeling that their own experience is exclusive to them. Online travel can offer this in abundance.

Reasons to Buy

Gain an insight into the online travel industry's leading players.

Understand the key traveler types online travel companies can look to attract

Look at the market and understand its dynamics

Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges facing online travel companies

Topics Covered



Snapshot Key Market Trends Company Strategies Challenges & Opportunities Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Expedia

Booking Holdings

Oyo

Airbnb

Hilton

TripAdvisor

Skyscanner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d22mbu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.