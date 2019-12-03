Nu-Med Plus Presents at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference on November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB: NUMD), announced today that the Company attended and presented at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City.



The opportunity to present the Nu-Med Plus story to both the investment community and those interested in potential collaboration using our Core Nitric Oxide Delivery technology looks to be a great success. There were many investment bankers and brokerage professionals in the audience at this event, which immediately translated into a full schedule of follow up meetings for Nu-Med Plus Management. Furthermore, Nu-Med Plus already is scheduling follow up conference calls and additional meetings and presentations through the rest of December and January 2020. "The positive response from our presentation at the NIBA Conference has been amazing," commented Jeff Robins, President and CEO of NU-Med Plus.

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: NUMD) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices. Nu-Med Plus, Inc. was created to develop new nitric oxide delivery technology and focus applications on high growth-potential markets where a clearly defined need has been recognized by the medical community. Nu-Med Plus aggressively pursues research and development into innovative nitric oxide delivery. The company holds one patent and currently has three patents pending related to Nu-Med Plus precision nitric oxide delivery. Our breakthroughs demonstrate the possibility of increased efficacy, lower costs, and increased portability. This intellectual property portfolio cements a strong foundation for additional patents, creates value for shareholders and safeguards against encroachment by future competition.

Nu-Med Plus develops industry redefining products that are portable, cost less, operate more efficiently, and offer user-friendly designs. These advancements hold the potential to break down barriers and open new markets which are often inaccessible due to the current prohibitive price and immobility of traditional nitric oxide delivery systems. Nu-Med Plus and its core Delivery Technology have been anticipating the conclusive phase of their nitric oxide delivery device for use in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The time has arrived for the upcoming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission for the 510(k)-approval process. Which should be Q2 2020.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association’s 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference .

Contact:

Jeff Robins

Email: Jeff@nu-medplus.com



