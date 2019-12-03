Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates and Related Products Market analysis by Supply Chain trends and Top Industry players

Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates and Related Products Market is poised to reach $12.54 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2022.

Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates and Related Products

Description

The use of fermented beverages in the present lifestyle is in rise. The resultant of which is demanding the need for yeasts in market. The yeast market is in scavenging demand due to the increasing application of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverage industry. Some of the major drivers of market include increasing demand for bakery products, positive trend in alcoholic consumption. However, utilization of food and agricultural waste by-products for Yeast production are the opportunities of the market.

The report starts by characterizing yeast products and by explaining the terminology used in the yeast industry. Production processes are described, mass balances established and investment and production costs discussed. These introductory chapters are followed by extensive descriptions of the different yeast markets. For each product, the rationale for using yeast in a specific application is given, historic consumption data are provided, which together with average market prices allow the calculation of market values and their developments. Forecasts are partly based on historical trends but also consider changes in underlying supply and demand relationships. Market forecasts are provided through 2022, including for volumes, prices and values. The industry section profiles the competitive environment and establishes in quantitative form yeast value chains before major players are characterized.

Report Scope:

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global production and use of yeast and yeast-derived products.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022.

- Reviews the global yeast industry with emphasis on nine different types of yeast and yeast–derived products: Beer yeast, wine yeast, yeast for bioethanol manufacturing, baker’s yeast, yeast as a byproduct of industrial processes, mineral yeast used in feed and food supplements, active probiotic yeast used in feed and food supplements, yeast cell wall extracts (mannans and beta-glucans), and yeast autolysates as fermentation starters and as flavor enhancers.

- The most up-to-date information on quantities of different types of yeast manufactured, on price developments and market values, as well as on industry structures.

- Discussion of historic developments and specific production technologies.

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Alltech Inc.

Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

Hansen A/S

Lesaffre Group

Royal Dsm N.V.

Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd.

Leiber Gmbh

Ab Mauri Fleischmann’s

Diamond V

Pakmaya



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Type

6 Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Application

7 Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Forms

8 Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Continued...



