Insect Control Products Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Insect Control Products Market 2019

Industry Overview

Insect is a broad term used to refer to over a million species. While some of them are beneficial for humans, many cause destruction. Some insects can destroy agriculture, whereas some others such as termites can cause harm to buildings. Insects are a problem in rural as well as urban areas. Insect control products are a way to reduce the population of insects and stop them from damaging property and agriculture. These products come in various forms and are an effective way to deal with the problem.

Market by Top Insect Control Products Companies, this report covers

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

Increase in urbanisation has also lead to an increase in the demand for insect control products. Insects are also responsible for spreading many diseases. Over the past few years, there has been a resurgence in diseases such as Zika, Nipah, Dengue, and many more. These diseases are spread by insects. The increase in the incidences of these diseases has made consumers more aware, and the demand for insect control products has gone up. At the same time, there is also an increasing demand for products that are safe for humans, while also being successful in eliminating insects.

The professional report is the culmination of a market survey over the period 2014 to 2018. The report looks at the driving forces, challenges, and trends of the insect control product market. The report can become a valuable tool for manufacturers to understand the market. The knowledge gained from the report can help manufacturers make business decisions, recognise their competitors, and also identify the markets to concentrate on.

Segmentation

To fully comprehend the intricacies of the insect control products market, it is crucial to look at it through various angles or segmentations. The segmentations considered in the survey are given below.

The first segmentation is dependent on the manufacturers. The report looks at all the major global players, including but not limited to SC Johnson, Avon, Godrej Household, Dainihon Jochugiku, Sawyer Products, and Coleman. The regional presence, market share and revenue of each manufacturer, is presented in the report.

The report looks at both residential and commercial applications of insect control products. It also considers various types of insect control products, namely, insect trap, insect bait, spray, cream, and others. The market share, production and revenue of each type and application is detailed in the report.

Regional Overview

Every region has varied demands. The driving forces also differ in each region. Therefore, it is crucial to look at the global insect control products market from a regional perspective as well.

The survey divides the global market into seven regions. There are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

The key manufacturers, production, revenue, export and import for each region are tabulated in the professional report. Both agricultural and urban areas have witnessed an increase in the demand for insect control products. The type and the insects targeted are varied for agricultural and urban areas.

Industry News

The global market for insect control products has become very competitive. There are many acquisitions happening that is changing the landscape of the market. At the same time, every manufacturer is also trying to develop innovative and safer products.

