Myanmarese Defense Industry Analysis Report 2019 - Defense Expenditure Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.93% Over 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmarese Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Myanmarese Defense Market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Myanmar's defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Myanmarese defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Myanmarese defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Myanmarese defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights



The Myanmar defense budget is valued at US$2.14 billion in 2019 and registered a CAGR of -2.81% during the historic period. The country is currently in the midst of a political transformation as historically, Myanmar was ruled by the army, but is now being run by a civilian government.

The country's capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 43.1% during the historic period, is anticipated to increase significantly to an average of 43.5% during the forecast period. This increase is primarily due to the procurement of advanced defense equipment and a focus on increasing the capabilities of the country's indigenous defense industry.

The MoD expected to invets in submarines, multi-role aircraft, maritime surveillance and detection and corvettes, among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Myanmar's defense expenditure is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.93% over 2020-2024

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure's share of total expenditure to increase considerably over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure expected to increase at CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure set to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.4.1. Myanmar's defense budget expected to grow at a slower rate than its neighbors over the forecast period

3.4.2. Myanmar's defense expenditure is low compared to other Asian countries

3.4.3. Myanmar allocates a larger share of its GDP to defense compared to other Asian countries

3.5. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.5.1. Top 10 Defense Market Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over period 2019-2024



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to recover over the forecast period

4.1.2. China and Russia emerged as the largest suppliers of arms

4.1.3. Aircraft and air defense system dominates military hardware imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Myanmar's domestic defense manufacturing is still in a nascent stage



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Currently foreign investments are not present in the defense industry of Myanmar

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budget Process

5.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

5.2.3. Government-to-government contracts are the preferred market entry route for equipment manufacturers

5.2.4. Closer military co-operation provides opportunities to enter the defense market



6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2. Key Domestic Company



7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP Per Capita

7.1.2. GDP, Current Prices

7.1.3. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion)

7.1.4. Local Currency Unit per US Dollar

7.1.5. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.6. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.7. Service Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.8. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.9. Net Foreign Direct Investment (BoP, current US$ Bn)

7.1.10. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.11. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion)



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Myanmar Defense Industries (DI)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC)

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Larsen & Tubro

Bharat Electronics Limited

Yakolev

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnawaq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.