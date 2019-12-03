Global Teeth Whitening Market Forecast, 2025 with Profiles on Leading Players Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the teeth whitening market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



The growing oral hygiene awareness is expected to be one of the key contributors to the overall market growth of dental products and technological developments. This rising awareness can mainly be attributed to the efforts put in by manufacturers for the introduction of several advanced and innovative dental techniques.



The global teeth whitening market is expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period. Teeth whitening procedures are gaining significant demand due to the growing oral care awareness among consumers. With the availability of several bleaching products, the demand for whitening procedures is gaining prominence among consumers. Several techniques are being introduced by major players to enhance the appearance of teeth by lightening the internal pigments and removing the staining from the internal as well as external surfaces of the teeth. North America accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by APAC.



New technologies, advanced dentistry procedures, and the availability of efficient materials are expected to play a significant role in the overall aesthetic dentistry segment. With the advent of technology, advanced intraoral scanners, sophisticated 3D Imaging Software, and cutting-edge CAD/CAM systems are simplifying treatment and diagnostics.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Increasing Awareness for Oral Hygiene

Growing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration

Increasing Marketing and Promotional Activities

Market Growth Restraints

Side-effects of Teeth Whitening

Unregulated Practices of Teeth Whitening

Costs of Professional Teeth Whitening Treatment

Market Opportunities and Trends

Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products

Growing Aesthetic Dentistry Industry

Stringent Regulatory Standards for Teeth Whitening

Market Segmentation



By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Strips

Whitening Gels

Others

By Application Type

In-office

At-home

By Distribution Channels

Retail

Online

The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to witness a surge during the forecast period due to the quicker results offered by bleaching products. These products are expected to gain significant demand as they are easily accessible over the counter and comprise several additives and abrasives, which, in turn, enable easy removal of stains. Further, the presence of abrasives such as silica, dicalcium phosphate dihydrate, and alumina in toothpaste formulations helps in promoting whitening toothpaste.



Teeth whitening solutions are expected to witness demand from in-house and at-home application segments. The usage is growing as these products are quick and convenient and require less application time. An increase in advertising and promotional activities and the participation of dental professionals, emphasizing efficacy, efficiency, and safety of these products are expected to drive the in-office segment.

Moreover, the growing oral/dental hygiene awareness among individuals is expected to spur the demand for several technologically advanced products and solutions, thereby favorably affecting the demand. The usage of several teeth bleaching solutions at home is a major driver contributing to the market growth. Further, changing lifestyles are expected to affect the purchase decision of consumers, therefore, the shifting toward the products, which are flexible, easy, and convenient, is growing. Hence, the introduction of innovative teeth bleaching products and changing consumer preferences is expected to drive the segment.



The retail distribution of teeth bleaching products includes manufacturers, wholesale distributors, retailers, and consumers. Several manufacturers are expected to rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents as well as a combination of intermediaries for the effective distribution of the products. To gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are expected to make changes in their respective business practices and strategies.

Prominent vendors are striving to gain an understanding of several megatrends, which are affecting the teeth whitening market as well as operations. Vendors are aiming to deliver high-value services and customer-focused solutions. Besides, companies are engaged in offering products that enable higher profitability gains. With the advancements in technology, the online distribution channels are expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis



The increasing discoloration of teeth due to overconsumption of stain-causing drinks and food, poor dental hygiene, along with the presence of fluoride in water, is increasing the demand for teeth bleaching products in the North American market. The growing number of periodontal diseases and the increasing consumer spending power on dental healthcare expenditure are expected to favorably impact the overall demand for oral health care products in the region.

One of the major factors favorably affecting the Europe market is the occurrence of periodontal diseases among individuals. The rise in oral diseases is increasing consciousness among individuals for dental health and hygiene. The increase in medical approvals from dental associations is expected to encourage consumers to increase investments in bleaching products.



Key Vendors Analysis



The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the teeth whitening segment. Manufacturers are emphasizing to identify different opportunities to increase the productivity and efficiency of their products. The current scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence.

One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for the application segments. Hence, companies are striving to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix to cater to changing requirements of the target customers. Key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of innovative products to gain an edge over their competitors.



Key Company Profiles



Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Other Prominent Vendors



Beaming White

Brodie & Stone

Cavex Holland

CCA Industries Inc.

Church & Dwight

Coltene Group

DAVINCI Teeth Whitening

Dentsply Sirona

Evolve Dental Technologies

EVONIK Industries

French Transit

GOSMILE

Global Whitening

GLO Science

Hello Products

Henkel

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kulzer

Nanchang Smile Technology

Osstem Impant

REMBRANDT (Ranir)

SmileLABS

Sunshine Health Products

Supersmile

The Himalaya Drug Company

THERABREATH (Dr. Harold Katz)

Ultradent Products

Unilever

Uragme

WHITEsmile

