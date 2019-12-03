Uzbek Defense Sector Outlook Study, 2019-2024: Detailed Analysis of Both Historic & Forecast Defense Industry Values, Factors Influencing Demand, Challenges Faced, Leading Companies, and Key News

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uzbek Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Uzbek defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Uzbek defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Uzbek defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights



Uzbekistan's armed forces stand among one of the strongest in Central Asia. However, the budget for Uzbekistan's armed forces, which consist of ground forces and air forces, increased from US$6.2 billion in 2015 to US$15 billion in 2019; at a CAGR of 25.03%. In local currency, defense budget grew by a negative CAGR of -7.08% over same period. Uzbekistan has no formal navy as it is a land locked country.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Uzbek defense budget to grow at a CAGR of 15.22% during forecast period

3.2.2. Modernization and acquisition of military equipment and counter-terrorism to drive Uzbekistan's defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP to remain at an average of 4.8% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Share of capital expenditure to remain almost same over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is anticipated to record a forecast-period CAGR of 15.20%

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure to rise over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Human trafficking and drug smuggling form the major components of homeland security expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Uzbekistan's defense budget expected to increase over the forecast period

3.5.2. Uzbekistan's military expenditure is less compared to countries with the largest defense expenditures

3.5.3. The defense budget as a percentage of GDP to decline over the forecast period

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense market sectors by value (US$ Million) - Projections over period 2019-2024



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Limited domestic defense capabilities to drive the country's defense imports

4.1.2. France, Spain and the US are the major suppliers for the Uzbekistan

4.1.3. Aircrafts and armored vehicles accounted for 94.4% of defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Uzbekistan has very limited scope for exports of arms due to an underdeveloped domestic arms industry



5. Market Entry strategy

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense sector not disclosed by the government

5.1.2. Uzbekistan does not disclose any offset obligations imposed by the country

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budgeting process

5.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

5.2.3. Government-to-government agreements are the preferred market entry route for foreign OEMs

5.2.4. Joint venture and license manufacturing agreements provide an attractive market entry route



6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive landscape Overview



7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP per capita at constant prices (US$)

7.1.2. GDP at current prices (US$)

7.1.3. Exports of goods and services

7.1.4. Imports of goods and services

7.1.5. LCU per US$ (period average)

7.1.6. Mining, manufacturing, utilities output (LCU Billion)



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Uralvagonzavod

United Aircraft Corporation

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG

