Outlook on the Taiwanese Defense Industry, 2019-2024 - Opportunities in Destroyers, Diesel-electric Submarines, and Frigates

This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Taiwanese defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Belgium defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Belgian defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Belgian defense industry.

Key Highlights



Taiwan's military expenditure, which stands at US$11.17 billion in 2019, is anticipated to grow from US$11.46 billion in 2020 to value US$13.19 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period, primarily fueled by the ongoing military hardware procurement.

Military expenditure stands at US$ 9.64 in 2015 at a CAGR of 3.76%. Rapid modernization of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and Taiwan's obsolete equipment have forced the Taiwanese government to enhance its defense capabilities and to develop a robust defense industry.

The defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase from an average of 1.79% during 2015-2019 to 2.24% over 2020-2024. The country's per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase from US$472.3 in 2019 to US$553.2 in 2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

3.1.5. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Taiwanese defense budget will grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.56% during 2020-2024

3.2.2. Issue of One China anticipated to drive military expenditure

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP will average 1.89% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Share of capital expenditure is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period

3.3.3. Taiwan's per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. The homeland security market in Taiwan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.01% during the forecast period

3.4.2. Human trafficking to drive homeland security expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Taiwanese defense expenditure expected to remain low compared to leading spenders

3.5.2. Taiwan will continue to remain as a small contributor in the global arms market

3.5.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to remain low over the forecast period

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over 2019-2024

3.6.2. Destroyers

3.6.3. Diesel-electric Submarine

3.6.4. Frigates



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports increased during the period 2014-2018

4.1.2. The US, Germany, and Italy are the major defense equipment suppliers for Taiwan

4.1.3. Aircraft, naval vessels and missiles accounted for a total share 86.3% in Taiwanese defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: Medium to High

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: Medium

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: High

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: Low

5.1.5. Threat of substitution: Low



6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. The government encourages offsets to develop the domestic defense industrial base

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Foreign equipment manufacturers enter the market through finding local partner and through direct commercial sales

6.2.4. Biennial defense exhibition provides an attractive entry route

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Corruption and lack of transparency are the factors which hinder the growth of the Taiwanese defense industry

6.3.2. Delay of procurement programs will lead to cost overruns

6.3.3. Lack of sales agents and stringent regulations restrict domestic defense industry growth



7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.2. Taiwanese Market Share Analysis, 2019-2024

7.3. Key Domestic Companies

7.3.1. Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC): overview

7.3.2. Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC): products

7.3.3. Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.4. Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC): alliances

7.3.5. Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC): recent contract awards

7.3.6. Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST): overview

7.3.7. Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST): products

7.3.8. Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST): alliances

7.3.10. China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), Taiwan: overview

7.3.11. China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), Taiwan: products

7.3.12. China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), Taiwan: alliances

7.3.13. The Combined Service Forces (CSF): overview

7.3.14. The Combined Service Forces (CSF): products

7.3.15. The Combined Service Forces (CSF): alliances



8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP per capita at constant prices (US$)

8.1.2. GDP at current prices (US$)

8.1.3. Exports of goods and services (NT$ Bn)

8.1.4. Imports of goods and services (NT$ Bn)

8.1.5. LCU per US$ (period average)

8.1.6. Goods exports as a percentage of GDP

8.1.7. Goods imports as a percentage of GDP

8.1.8. Services imports as a percentage of GDP

8.1.9. Services exports as a percentage of GDP

8.1.10. Net Foreign Direct Investment as % of GDP



Companies Mentioned



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin

Embraer

Airbus

NH Industries

Leonardo (SIAI Marchetti)

Dassault/Dornier

MOWAG/ General Dynamics European Land Systems

Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Spezialfahrzeuge (SSF)/General Dynamics

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS)

Mecar S.A.

Thales Belgium

Northrop Grumman Corp

Airbus Helicopters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4ejja

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

