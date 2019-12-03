Appian Congratulates 2019 International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE19

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced the winners of its International Partner Awards at its annual AppianEUROPE conference in London, UK. The awards recognize Appian's top-performing partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their ability to deliver transformative applications on Appian's low-code platform.



"These awards recognize and celebrate our international partners for their success in delivering and scaling high-impact transformation on our platform," said Erik de Haas, VP Alliances for EMEA and APAC at Appian. "The competition keeps getting fiercer. I am pleased to say that the number and quality of award entries this year set a new bar.”

Appian's 2019 International Partner Award winners include:

Value Award – convedo : As the intelligent automation implementation experts who help clients turn digital transformation strategies into reality, convedo won for its delivery speed, excellence and high customer satisfaction. This award is a recognition for convedo's outstanding achievement in leveraging Appian's low-code platform to rapidly deliver value to customers in the UK with its dedicated and focused team of consultants.





Innovation – KPMG France : KPMG France won Appian's innovation award for creating, in collaboration with KPMG Portugal, an innovative and impactful solution for managing Financial Closings and IFRS17 for the Insurance sector. The solution brings visibility, accountability and efficiency to organizations with a flexible framework to implement each and every required financial closing processes, including IFRS9, IFRS17, Local GAAP, Solvency 2, and more.





Growth – PwC Slovakia: This award recognizes partner excellence in the alignment, growth and development of an Appian Practice. PwC Slovakia has 700 employees, 54% of whom are women, and 28 years of experience in the Slovak Republic. Led by Karsten Hegel, PwC Slovakia invested in doubling its Appian practice this year to help meet growing demand in the region.

EMEA Reseller of the Year – I Am App: The winner of this award has demonstrated success in generating new business and increasing revenue. I am App brings Appian, agile methodology, and software architecture to Africa, a growing market with immense opportunities. By providing turnkey services by Appian certified consultants to the local African market, I am App enables business efficiency and transformation.

"Behind every Appian partner award winner is a story of collaboration, dedication, and transformation," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries. "When the other founders and I started Appian 20 years ago, we had the vision to create an international software company, delivering services and value to customers around the world. These and other partners in our growing, vibrant ecosystem make this possible while maintaining Appian's standards for speed and excellence."

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



