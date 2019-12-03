Procurement Solution Xeeva Highlighted Among the “30 Fastest Growing Companies to Watch” by CIO Bulletin

/EIN News/ -- MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of specialized AI procurement software, today announced that it was highlighted on CIO Bulletin’s 2019 list of the “30 Fastest Growing Companies to Watch”.

CIO Bulletin aims to provide its readers with IT awareness and management skills in order to shape corporate strategies and achieve corporate goals. The annual listing of the 30 fastest growing companies is comprised of innovative companies that are creating change within their industries. Xeeva was selected based on its recent growth and innovative approach to changing the future of procurement with its patented AI.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CIO Bulletin,“ said David Kenneson, Chief Revenue Officer. “We are focused on constantly improving our technology, and this starts with the talented, hardworking individuals on our team. We also wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our loyal customers that utilize our procurement and sourcing software every day. We plan to continue to innovate and advance our solutions to keep providing our clients with unprecedented results by empowering efficiency and savings.“

Xeeva’s significant growth has been demonstrated by multiple additions to its leadership team, its receipt of over $40 million in funding in 2018, and an impressive collection of awards, including winning “Innovative Technology of the Year” by Levvel Research.

Click here to read CIO Bulletin’s full feature on Xeeva to learn how it’s accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing with AI.

About CIO Bulletin

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

