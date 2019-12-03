Physical Examination Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Study Reports "Physical Examination Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

A physical examination also termed as a clinical examination or commonly also referred to as medical examination, is the process which involves a medical practitioner examining the body of a patient for any possible symptoms or signs of a medical condition that requires attention. It usually consists of a series of questions pertaining to the patient’s medical history followed by an examination of the symptoms. Together, both these components, the physical examination and the medical history aid in arriving at a conclusive yet correct diagnosis followed by devising an appropriate treatment plan. This also eventually becomes part of the medical record.

Physical examinations may be used to particularly investigate a patient's specific symptoms or complaints or could also be incorporated as routine check-up procedures in an otherwise healthy patient, making it more like a general medical examination. Popularization of physical examinations and the maturity of screening technologies, the necessity to include them in routine lifestyles, stressing on the impact of chronic diseases and public awareness are some of the factors which contribute to the market growth.

Physical examinations are also gaining popularity due to the health checkup benefits offered by many employers. This is often preferred by employees since it takes off the healthcare burden from their shoulders and also relieves work pressure, thereby increasing life quality, work productivity and efficiency and in fact it also improves loyalty towards the employer.

The Global Physical Examination market report provides an insight into the industry including classifications, definitions and applications. It includes development trends, key market drivers, competitive landscape analysis, and also highlights regions which are expected to show potential growth. It elaborates on development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. The report also provides details on key manufacturers and the physical Examination manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market for each of the manufacturers covered.

Key Players

Important Key Players Analysis: Health 100, iKang, MJ Health Care, Rich Healthcare, Xi Kang, Cleveland Clinic, Cooper Aerobics, Duke Executive Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Tokyo Midtown Clinic, Kuakini Health System, Kaiser Permanente and more.

Market Segmentation

The Global Physical Examination market is segmented by Type, Application and Region.

In terms of Type, the market can be split into Special Medical Examination, Comprehensive Medical Examination

With respect to Application, the market is categorized into Corporate Group and Personal.

Geographically, the market spans across key regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Regional Analysis

The report provides a detailed country-wise analysis of the regions the physical examination market spans across. These include:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America, specifically The United States, plays an important role in the market and is expected to continue to do so. Any changes in the market from United States are likely to affect the overall market development trend of Physical Examination.

Industry news

Owing to the popularity and demand that the digital era has brought in with the advent of smartphones, physical examination apps have been made available to the user which run throughout the whole test process. It ultimately enhances the user experience. These Physical examination apps enable users to make a reservation before tests, offer guidance during tests, and present reports and guidance after tests.

