Global Advanced Wound Care Market Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 with Focus on the United States

The United States is the fastest-growing regional market due to the rising incidence of diabetes, surging prevalence of chronic wounds, and product launches. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets for advanced wound care product and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Increasing demand for rapid healing along with a wide range of advanced products is estimated to act as an opportunity for advanced wound care product market.

The factors such as rising ageing population, increasing life expectancy, rising diabetic population, rising prevalence of chronic wounds and increasing awareness of advanced wound care products are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by the high cost of advanced wound care products and stringent regulatory approval process. A few notable trends include favourable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and emerging middle-class population.



The wound care market is segmented into four categories, namely Surgical, Advanced, Basic and Mid Tier. The launch of new innovative products with great benefits, faster adoption of wound care products and increasing healthcare expenditure helped advanced wound care segment to remain at top position amongst all the segments.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced wound care market, segmented into six product categories: Foam, Silver, Skincare, Alginates, Hydrocolloids, and Others.

The report covers the analysis of regional markets, covering Europe and North America region, with focus on the U.S. and Rest of the World.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Integra Lifesciences and 3M) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Wounds

1.2 Wound Care

1.3 Advanced Wound Care



2. Global Wound Care Market

2.1 Global Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Wound Care Market by Region

2.2.1 North America Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Europe Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 ROW Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Wound Care Market by Segment

2.3.1 Surgical Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Basic Wound Care Market Forecast by Value



3. Global Advanced Wound Care Market

3.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Region

3.4 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Segment

3.4.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Product Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Product Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Advanced Wound Care Product Market by Region

3.4.4 Global Advanced Wound Care Product Market by Segment

3.4.5 Global Foam Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Foam Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Silver/Anti-Microbial Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Silver/Anti-Microbial Market Forecast by Value

3.4.9 Global Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market by Value

3.4.10 Global Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market Forecast by Value

3.4.11 Global Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market by Region

3.4.12 Global Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market by Segment



4. Regional Advanced Wound Care Market

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Product Market by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Product Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Advanced Wound NPWT Devices Market Forecast by Value

4.2 ROW

4.2.1 ROW Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.2.2 ROW Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 ROW Advanced Wound Care Product Market by Value

4.2.4 ROW Advanced Wound Care Product Market Forecast by Value

4.2.5 ROW Advanced Wound Care NPWT Devices Market by Value

4.2.6 ROW Advanced Wound NPWT Devices Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

5.1.2 Rising Incidences of Chronic Conditions

5.1.3 Increasing Life Expectancy

5.1.4 Rising Obese Population

5.1.5 Rising Diabetic Population

5.1.6 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.7 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

5.1.8 Growing Awareness for Wound Care Products

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

5.2.2 New Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Antimicrobial Dressing

5.2.4 Emerging Middle-Class Population

5.2.5 MolecuLight Imaging Device

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost for Advanced Wound Care Products

5.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Regulations



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Global Wound Care Market Share by Company

6.1.4 Global Advanced Wound Care- Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Advanced Wound NPWT Devices- Market Share by Company

6.1.6 Global Advanced Foam Wound Market Share by Company

6.1.7 Global Advanced Antimicrobials/Silver Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Coloplast

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 ConvaTec

7.3 Smith and Nephew

7.4 Integra LifeSciences

7.5 Molnlycke Health Care

7.6 3M Company



