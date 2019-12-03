Global Luxury Watch Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Watch Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Global Luxury Watch Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the luxury watch market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global luxury watch market by value, by product and by distribution channel.



Luxury watches have been segmented on the basis of product type, made, distribution channel and demography. The two major product types of luxury watches are mechanical and electronic. On the basis of made, luxury watches have been divided into Swiss watches and others. Distribution channels for luxury watches have been segmented into online and offline channels. On the basis of demography, luxury watches have been divided into male luxury watches and female luxury watches.

The global luxury watch market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as increasing air travel, growing demand for luxury watches among millennials, rise in e-commerce channels, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are a threat from counterfeit products and high production costs.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall luxury watch market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the luxury watch market are Rolex, LVMH Group, Richemont and The Swatch Group Ltd. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Luxury Watch: An Overview

2.1.1 Luxury Watch Styles

2.1.2 Metals Used in Luxury Watches

2.2 Luxury Watch Movements: An Overview

2.3 Luxury Watch Complications: An Overview

2.4 Luxury Watch Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Luxury Watch Segmentation by Product Type

2.4.2 Luxury Watch Segmentation by Made, Distribution Channel and Demography

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Luxury Watch Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Luxury Watch Market by Region (Asia, Europe, Americas, ROW)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Watch Market by Product (Mechanical, Electronic)

3.1.4 Global Luxury Watch Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

3.2 Global Luxury Watch Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Luxury Watch Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Electronic Luxury Watch Market by Value

3.3 Global Luxury Watch Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Luxury Watch Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Offline Luxury Watch Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Americas Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Americas Luxury Watch Market by Value

4.2 Asia Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Luxury Watch Market by Value

4.3 Europe Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Luxury Watch Market by Value

4.4 ROW Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Luxury Watch Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Air Travel

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Luxury Watches among Millennials

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Rise in E-commerce Channels

5.1.5 Rising Purchasing Power

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Threat from Counterfeit Products

5.2.2 High Production Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Social Media for Marketing

5.3.2 Growing Demand for Second-hand Luxury Watches

5.3.3 Use of Luxury Watches as a Status Symbol

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Luxury Watch Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Luxury Watch Brands by Total Sales Share

6.3 UK Luxury Watch Brands by Total Sales Share

6.4 Inner London and Manhattan Luxury Watch Brands by Number of Agencies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Rolex

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.2 LVMH Group

7.3 Richemont

7.4 The Swatch Group Ltd



